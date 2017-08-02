FAZ ‘clears’ Walter Bwalya

The Football Association of Zambia has finally issued Nkana striker Walter Bwalya-Binene with a new registration card to continue playing in the FAZ/MTN Super League.
FAZ suspended Bwalya from playing in the league some three weeks until unclear issues surrounding his movement from the Democratic Republic of Congo were resolved.
This followed a complaint from Lusaka Dynamos that the player left Lubumbashi Sports of Congo without clearance when he trekked to Zambia to join Forest Rangers in 2012 where he featured for two seasons before joining Nkana at the end of 2015.
FAZ asked Nkana, Forest and Lubumbashi to meet and formalise the player’s move.
During that tripartite meeting of the clubs, it was agreed that Forest should pay the Lubumbashi side compensation to allow the Congolese side to formally release the player.
The clubs managed to formalise the striker’s transfer after compensation reported to be in the sum of US$10, 000 was paid to the Congolese side and International Transfer Certificate was issued to the player.
But FAZ still insisted that the player remained suspended until a disciplinary hearing was held.
On Monday, the deadline for the midseason transfer window, FAZ called FIFA to inquire whether the player could be issued with a card without him not having a passport to which FIFA consented since the player had a valid ITC.
Around 23:30 hours, 30 minutes before the closure of the transfer window, the player’s ID was issued but would still be required to attend the hearing at Football House on Saturday.
“I am very happy now that things have come to this conclusion. I fought so hard and it has yielded the results now, our management worked so hard on this matter. Our team manager [Charles Chakatazya] has camped in Lusaka for four days now, veep [Patrick Njovu] also joined him yesterday [Monday] and it is good that the association issued the card, I am very happy today,” Nkana president Everisto Kabila said.
“We will be in Lusaka for the hearing on Saturday then we will know if FAZ will give the final clearance for him to start playing in our next game, but that’s after the hearing, but 99 percent of work has been done.”
Source: The Mast