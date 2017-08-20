FAZ Centre for Excellence takes shape

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has stepped up construction of the Centre for Excellence in Luanshya District with the pitch already done while the administration block is almost complete.
FAZ president Andrew Kamanga led three executive committee members and vice president Rix Mweemba in touring the facility.
Kamanga told Fazfooball.com that the facility would change the face of youth football in the country.
The Centre of Excellence is under the FIFA Forward Project that was formerly referred to as the Goal Project.
“This project is in phases, we have got the pitch ready and the administration block is almost ready. As an executive we are looking forward to ensure that we utilize the facility to the best of our ability,” he said.
“We are looking at the expansion, as you know the land is quite big, there are other activities we want to fuse in under the FIFA forward.”
The facility will house a medical centre with other facilities like a gymnasium and sauna added to the modern centre.
And Dr Joseph Mulenga who heads the medical committee said that the facility will take a rounded approach to the health of players.
“We are going to have a physiotherapy that is going to deal with injuries, when players are injured you need recovery, you need to cover each player’s individual needs. We will also cover issues of nutrition which is one aspect which is not properly addressed in Zambia,” he said.
“There will be wellness centres including gymnasiums, saunas and hydrotherapy.”
The facility is being built using FIFA funds under the banner of the Forward Project.
Teams will be camped at the facility that will also have lodging facilities taking off the financial strain of camping teams in uptown hotels.
