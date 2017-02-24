FAZ bans political regalia at U-20 AFCON matches

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has warned members of the public off wearing political regalia as they troop to the stadium to enjoy the matches during the forthcoming Total CAF Under-20 Africa Cup to be hosted by Zambia.
And FAZ is happy with the ‘overwhelming’ support from members of the public ahead of the football showpiece, saying the accreditation and ticket purchases across designated places is going smoothly.
The country’s FA notes that this is a CAF event and everything around the tournament must be strictly in adherence of CAF/FIFA rules and Statutes.
FAZ has also appealed to members of the public to maintain peace and order during and after the tournament.
“Zambia will be under the spotlight from CAF/FIFA and also to the outside world and our potential to host future tournaments hinges on how we conduct ourselves during and after the tournament,” said an official statement from Football House. “The Football Association of Zambia is appealing to all football loving supporters to show exemplary behaviour and present the best image to both CAF and Fifa and also to foreign visitors coming to watch the tournament.
“We also wish to appeal to our fans to turn up in large number and support the junior Chipolopolo boys.”
