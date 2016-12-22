“Farming Input Support Programme has no impact”

Government says the Farming Input Support Programme (FISP), has little impact because most farmers under the programme, turned it into a social cash transfer.

Monze district Agricultutre cordinator Justine Ngosa says the Farmer Input Support Programme should be used as a booster by small scale farmers, adding that later they should be in a position to be weaned off from the programme.

Mr Ngosa sobs that from the time the programme was introduced, very little progress has been made by small scale farmers in the country.

He adds that if farmers take up the programme with the motive of being independent, more progress would be made in the agriculture sector.

Mr Ngosa says the government pumps in huge sums of money, year-in-year-out, but that farmers have not utilised the programme to boost their farming activities and graduate to be independent commercial farmers.

The DACO has since urged farmers to take farming as a business and utilise the farmer input support programme fruitfully.

Since 2002, the Government of Zambia has been funding a farmer input

subsidy program that consumes a very large part of the resources allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture.