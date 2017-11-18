Fairmount Hotel goes up in flames

Fairmount Hotel in the tourist capital Livingstone has had part of its building gutted by fire.

The incidence happened Friday evening of 17th November 2017. The fire started around 18:30 hours. An eye witness at the scene tells Zambian Eye that the only part of the Hotel was the night club while the rest of the Hotel still remained intact.

The fire is said to have started from an Aircon.

By press time, the damage had not yet been costed and management said the Police will carry out an independent to establish the cause of fire.

Fairmount Hotel which is one of the oldest Hotels in Livingstone situated on Lusaka, Livingstone Road was only saved by a quick action by fire fighters.