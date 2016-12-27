Exposed: Lusaka con-artist on the loose…the law can’t seem to get him (Part 2)

Last month, we published an article in which we exposed the illegal activities of Mr. Christopher Chipandwe Manda, a Lusaka resident believed to be in his late 50s, who has made a name for himself scamming and sometimes bullying individuals, organisations and institutions out of their hard-earned money, property and land. He has been dragged to the police several times but somehow he always manages to beat the system. He is currently out on police bond [for fraud related activities] but that has not stopped him from going ahead and swindling more people.

Manda runs a bogus law firm called Swiza Legal Aid Scheme Zambia and an NGO called Zambia Reliance for Keeping Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign Organisation, two entities he uses as conduits for his fraudulent acts. Both organisations operate from the 11th floor of ZIMCO House in rooms 6 and 7.

Following our revelations, a number of our readers have come forward with more information regarding his shady dealings and the continued failure by our country’s institutions to bring him to book. From the information coming in, it is abundantly clear that Manda has been at it for many years and has thus far avoided the much deserved jail time by exploiting the glaring weaknesses in our country’s law enforcement systems.

One source tells Zambian Eye that in 2012, a warn and caution statement was recorded from Manda at Luckson Mapushi police post in Kamwala South over his illegal activities. He was in the company of a Mr. Davies Kangwa, who served as a UPND councilor from 2001-06, as well as Lazarus Chisulo and John Longe, among others. These people later abandoned him after discovering his true nature and can verify the information we have provided.

True to his style, he continued collecting money from unsuspecting youths using a fake employment agency called ‘Job Link’ which operated from Kambendekela House, suite 6 and 13. Through this scheme, he was charging the young graduates between K600 and K850 after promising to secure them jobs as legal assistants to be posted to Livingstone. But the jobs never materialized and he was found out. Police then arrested him at Kulima Tower bus station and took him to Lusaka Central Police before transferring him to Livingstone where he was detained at Mbita Police Station in Maramba area. He was however, released after promising to pay back the monies.

In the first article we revealed that Manda is involved in illegal land dealings in Lusaka, using the name of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF). One such piece of land is next to stand 244004 in Libala South, where he has built two flats and erected a wall fence on a gazzetted access road between stands 30115, 30123, 30116, 30131. This is despite being issued with a ‘call out/stop’ notice, dated June 21, 2016, by the Lusaka City Council, in which he was ordered to immediately cease all construction works on the piece of land, failure to which they would demolish the structure; and later on an enforcement notice ordering him to demolish said developments within seven (7) days or face the wrath of the law.

When Zambian Eye contacted the Lusaka City Council last month to find out why the illegal developments have not been demolished, spokesperson Mulunda Habeenzu blamed a lack of funds for the local authority’s failure to enforce their own notices. So, what the council is basically telling Zambians is that illegal developers such as Manda can carry on with their activities because they (the council) are too broke to ensure compliance of their own laws. It is clearly not difficult to see why this particular individual is able to act with so much impunity.

We also wrote that Manda had grabbed Plot No 30123, belonging to a Mr Francis M. Muwowo, which is adjacent to his illegal structures. Our investigations have since revealed that Mr Manda has sold the said piece of land to a buyer Congolese origin for a price upwards of K100,000. The sale was allegedly brokered by a Mr. Emmanuel Chipili. A source close to the transaction tells Zambian Eye that Attempts are being made by Manda to have the title made in the name of the buyer in connivance with some officials at the Ministry of Lands. The new ‘owner’ has since begun developing the land.

All this makes a mockery of President Edgar Lungu’s recent warning to illegal land dealers and members of the public. In a lead story that appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail on November 11, 2016, under the headline ‘Build at own risk’, the Head of State expressed sadness at the rampant illegal allocation of land involving council officials and some individuals “masquerading” as PF members and warned of stern action against those engaging in illegal land transactions.

“We will not allow people encroaching on any land because this is not allowed. People should follow the right procedure in dealing with these matters,” said President Lungu in a statement issued on his behalf by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe.

One would expect that The President’s remarks would have prompted the council and the ministry to act decisively and restore sanity in the capital city’s land administration system but alas it’s business as usual. Have they defied the President? That is the question.

As Zambian Eye, we have been accused of having a personal vendetta against Manda but that could not be further from the truth. This is more about the shortcomings of our established institutions than it is about him as a person. Of course we would love to see justice for his alleged victims and they are many – that we can promise. We also feel duty bound to release this information to the public so as to prevent any more citizens from falling victim to his con games.

In our next article, we will reveal how the monies raised from the ‘Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign’ fundraiser held at the Pamodzi Hotel and graced by First Lady Esther Lungu on July 15 this year were squandered. We will also reveal how he routinely gets away with issuing cheques on insufficiently funded accounts.