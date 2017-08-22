Ex-Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri commits suicide

Former Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri has committed suicide by drinking Doom pesticide.
Phiri’s death has been confirmed by Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya and current Mayor of Chipata, Sinoya Mwale.
Commissioner Chilufya says Phiri, 66, was found dead in his vehicle at Chipata Primary School in the early hours of today.
“I can confirm that a case of suicide was reported to police this morning on phone by a passer-by whose names are not known that as he was jogging today at around 05:00 hours at Chipata Primary School football ground. He found a male person whom he suspected to be dead in a car parked in the said ground. Police rushed to the scene where the deceased was identified as Jealous Phiri aged 66 of Maliferendum and also a former Mayor of Chipata Municipality from Nyalugwe village in Nyimba District,” Chilufya said.
Chilufya revealed that Phiri was facing several cases of obtaining money by false pretenses and that he was recently released from police custody on bond.
“He was found on the driver’s seat in his car and upon inspection of the body it was observed that foam was coming out of his nostrils and an empty container of doom pesticides was found besides the body. The deceased was facing several cases of obtaining money by false pretenses pretenses. He was on Police Bond in one of the cases. His body was conveyed to Chipata General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.”
And Chipata Mayor Sinoya Mwale has described his predecessor’s death as unfortunate.
“This is very sad and we don’t expect that such things to happen, why committing suicide? If there are challenges, challenges are there to be shared so that we see how we can help each other. On behalf of the council, I convey my condolences to the family,” said Mwale.
