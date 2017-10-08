Emirates FA Cup heading to Zambia

The Emirates FA Cup will touch down in Lusaka next week (October 12), giving football fans the chance to see the iconic trophy for themselves as well as meet soccer legend Nwankwo Kanu.

Emirates will be bringing the trophy accompanied by Emirates FA Cup ambassador and former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu to Zambia and then on to Zimbabwe as part of a four-day tour.

Kanu, a three-time FA Cup winner, will spend time at a coaching clinic for pupils at Kamwala and Libala High Schools. He and the trophy will then travel to Harare, Zimbabwe where they will spend a further two days attending events similar to those in Zambia.

Lucky winners of a competition on ZNBC’s weekly Sports On programme, which airs every Thursday 15:00hrs, will also have the chance to meet the football star and have their pictures taken with him and the trophy.

ZNBC is the media partner for the Zambia leg of the FA Cup tour, in which competition winners will be entered into a draw for a top prize of two tickets, flights and accommodation to watch the Emirates FA Cup final in London in May 2018.

“Emirates shares Zambia’s passion for football. That’s why we are excited to bring the Emirates FA Cup trophy to Lusaka, along with one of football’s legends Nwankwo Kanu,” said Emirates Country Manager for Zambia Hamad Al Ali.

This is the second tour of Africa the Emirates FA Cup is making. In 2016, the trophy made its maiden tour of Africa with stop-overs in Ghana and Kenya.

Emirates became the title sponsor of the Emirates FA Cup the 2015/16 season as part of a three-year sponsorship deal with England’s Football Association.

