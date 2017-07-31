“Electronic voting system key to effective election management”

The electronic voting and results transmission would provide an efficient management of elections, an Electral Expert MacDonald Chipenzi has observed.

Chipenzi in a statement below has advised the country to quickly adopt an electronic voting and transmission of results system.

Below is the statement availed to Zambian Eye:

It is common knowledge that the world of electoral democracies is adopting electronic voting and result transmission systems in managing elections to promote efficiency in the administration of electoral processes.

It is in the light of the above that political parties, stakeholders and candidates should start pestering the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to elaborate more on the electronic (e-) transmission of electoral results and/or on any plans to introduce electronic (e-) voting system in Zambia’s electoral process.

The Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016 section 74 only provides for the Commission to opt to use the electronic transmission system of results in an election but silent on the deployment of e-voting system in an election. The Act states “the Commission may use an electronic means to transmit results from polling stations”.

In as much as many countries in the world use e-voting as a quicker method of delivering electoral results, there is need to test the reliability of the gadgets by the ECZ to be employed when using the e-voting and e-transmission systems well before the general elections.

It is important that the Commission pilots these gadgets or systems during the forthcoming three district chairpersons and the eight (8) for wards by-elections.

This may help the Commission and electoral stakeholders to appreciate the systems and develop confidence in the performance of the gadgets and also in the new electoral technology in election management and administration.

Further, should there be plans to introduce e-voting in the electoral process, the Commission should propose an amendment to the electoral law to accommodate such an undertaking because currently only the e-transmission of results is provided in the law.

The earlier the Commission start piloting the use of these e-systems in election management in consultations with electoral stakeholders the better in voiding misunderstandings and wild speculations during elections.

It will be an electoral error on the Commission to start convening whirlwind-like stakeholders’ meetings a year before general elections on e-transmission of results from polling stations or e-voting systems when ample time at its disposal is now being squandered.

McDonald Chipenzi

Electoral Expert

