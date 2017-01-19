ECOWAS living up to its mandate, advancing to kick out Gambia Dictator

Economic Community of West africa States ECOWAS is body which consists of 15 Countries. It was founded in 1975, with the signing of the treaty of Lagos.
Its aim is to promote trade, peace keeping and maintain Political stability within the region. Africa is a rich Continent, rich in natural resources, with Great Rivers, and attractive tourists resorts.
Africa a rich Continent with poor people living in it, because of greedy Political leaders who are abusing the resources. The poor remain poorer the Rich are getting richer every minute.
SADC and AU have failed Africa, Dictators are oppressing the people they are supposed to serve, they are oppressing the people they should improve their lives. They are oppressing the People they say they represent in their Parliaments.
Some of these Corrupt leaders, have been in power more than 30 years, stealing, from their own people, while their nations are living in poverty. They have failed to create jobs for the People, they have failed in everything.
Some African Countries respect democracy, and West Africa is good example. In the next few hours we are going to witness ECOWAS kick Dictator Jammeh of The Gambia out of power.
I hope ECOWAS should spread its wings across Africa, democracy should prevail. AFRICA is still developing because of Corrupt leaders.
Ecowas is doing a fantastic job in West Africa.We wish to applaud Ecowas for its tireless efforts in solving the Election Dispute in Gambia.Ecowas has stoodby President Elect,Adama Barrow and has respected the Will of the Gambian People. For a change AU has been consistent in supporting the Will of the People in Gambia. We salute AU for its stance on the Election Dispute in Gambia. Ecowas has been proactive and firm in standing for Justice in Gambia and its being let down by its counterpart in Southern Africa,SADC. There are two Electoral Disputes in Zambia and DRC. Zambia and DRC are both members of SADC. In DRC Kabila is clinging to power illegally after the Expiry of his 5Year Term in December 2017.SADC has done nothing about this Election Dispute. In Zambia the 2016 Elections were disputed and a Petition was filed by the Opposition 4 months ago. The law in Zambia provides that once a Petition is filed it must be heard,determined and the Court must declare the Winner.The President Elect was supposed to resign and allow the Speaker of Parliament to Act as President of Zambia while the Petition was being heard. President Lungu did not refuse to resign but and used his Executive Powers to get the Courts to block the Petition Hearing. Lungu to date is interfering with the Courts to make sure the Petition is Never heard. Lungu knows that if the Petition is heard the Petitioners have overwhelming evidence to show that Lungu lost the Election and HH won it outright but has been denied Victory. Even though both AU and SADC observed these Elections they have done nothing about the Petition. In the meantime Lungu is Ruling illegally.”What is good for the goose is good for the gander”. SADC and AU must force Lungu to resolve the Petition.Jammeh in making a U-turn and deciding to Petition the Election Results was emulating Lungu and Kabila to prolong his hold on power. Lungu and Kabila are bad Role Models and are killing Constitutional Democracy in Africa. These 2 Election Fraudsters must be punished by SADC and AU to be fair to Yahya Jammeh.
Victor
January 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm
LET Us Also Act so that we Remove rhe Dictator lungu
Jata Noiluma
January 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm