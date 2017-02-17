Economy recovering – Mutati

Finance Minister Felix Mutati claims Zambia is on course to receive foreign investments in excess of 600 Million Euros this year.

Mutati says this is as a result of consultations with cooperating partners in Europe during his recent trip.

He added that the economy has started gaining traction with the country recording a revenue excess of 27 Million Kwacha for the month of January. He was speaking during the high level dialogue meeting with Cooperating Partners held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lusaka . Mutati however said there is need for an assessment of existing projects in relation to the recovery plan. And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Henrik Cederin said the Zambia Plus economic recovery plan has potential to move the country forward. Cederin said agriculture, energy and health are among key areas for development.