E-voucher system a disaster – Saviour Chishimba

United Progressive People (UPP) leader Dr. Saviour Chishimba has described the Electronic Voucher system as disastrous.

Speaking when he appeared on the Hot potato Programme Saturday afternoon, Chishimba alleged that corruption is at the centre in the way the programme is being conducted and warns that the process should never be allowed to be conducted from Lusaka in the next season.

He suggested that the process be decentralized to districts where it will be conducted directly to the beneficiaries.

Chishimba charged that farmers have suffered enough a situation he says is likely to negatively impact the agriculture sector.

And the UPP leader has continued to allege that there was untold corruption in the sale of maize between the governments of Malawi and Zambia.

Chishimba claims that there is clear evidence in custody of his party where colossal sums of money were looted during the process but assured that his party will champion the recovery of the money in question.

He has called on Zambians to support his call for the money to be recovered by joining hands especially the #BringBackOurMoney campaign has been launched to serve the country’s economy.

Chishimba has also alleged that a lot more money is being kept outside the country and his party has strong evidence with some of it already presented to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).