Dundumwezi Road to be the first-ever climate resilient Road project

The Road President Edgar Lungu commissioned on Tuesday in Dundumwezi constituency will be the first climate resilient project to be built.

President Lungu inspected the beginning of construction works on the 237-kilometre stretch of the road which will take two years and another three years for maintenance.

The road is the first-ever climate-resilient project to be built. The road is being reconstructed to withstand adverse weather effects such as floods. It will have an upgrade drainage systems to climate proofed design standards and dredging and erosion control measures.

The construction of the road has been divided into three lots:

– 73.7kms from Kalomo to Dundumwezi;

– 95.6kms from Dundumwezi to Ngoma; and

– 45.5kms from Itezhi tezhi to Namwala.

The construction of the Kalomo-Itezhi tezhi- Dundumwezi-Namwala road will cost US$21 million.