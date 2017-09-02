Drama in South African Parliament: EFF versus Zuma

Posted here because Zambian Observer would not publish.
“No Mr Tayali
Being on the fence does not help.
You whip your child mercilessly for no reason and you expect him not to cry loudly so that neighbours can hear.
HH was released because of pressure from outsiders.
The Catholics who tried to help HH were bullied by the State and roundly condemned.
Which forum could HH use here to narrate his ordeal? Besides, HH was NOT disparaging Zambia as a country. He was narrating how the PF has killed democracy and what they are prepared to do to him as a person to prevent him from talking to Zambians about these things.
Let us be fair. Even thanksgiving prayers were stopped by the police.
We all know why the ruling ANC in South Africa lived in exile in Zambia and other parts of the world.
Arparheid government made it impossible for the ANC to use platforms in RSA to further the struggle against aroarheid.
The Gambian leader was sworn in in a foreign country. There was compelling evidence that a Yahya Jameh would have had the new president arrested if he had tried to do that in Banjul, Gambia.
On this one, brother Tayali, I disagree with you”.
Real Patriot
September 3, 2017 at 1:51 pm
Have you seen how the whites in the parliament are laughing at the muntus disparaging each other.
Mimbulu
September 4, 2017 at 10:34 am
Why should you conclude that they are laughing “at the muntus” and not that they are happy its a vibrant discourse taking place! How then do you explain the smile/grin on Zuma’s face? Peoples representatives are refusing to be cowed by the Speaker!
FuManchu
September 4, 2017 at 7:29 pm
South African Parliament is vibrant. It is not like ours where the MP`s are half asleep.
muntungwa
September 5, 2017 at 1:42 pm
I love this EFF party. It sends fear down authoritarians’ spines. Its also the dread of every white capitalist
The struggle continues
September 7, 2017 at 6:09 pm
That man who says African parliaments must espouse African customs and values is my hero. I hope he doesn’t have a slave name like most Africans like Edgar Lungu, Amos Chanda, Kaiser Zulu. Why call yourself by names from another culture? An invader’s culture for that matter.
The struggle continues
September 7, 2017 at 6:18 pm
