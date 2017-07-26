Don’t hide in court sir
Chishimba Kambwili
Excuse Sir……I thought you’re popular; why do you want to hide in the courts?
When news of the expulsion of the outspoken former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services broke out, as expected and not surprising at all, he came out with guns blazing! He immediately called for a press briefing at 10:00 hours at his Lusaka residence in Woodlands.
In no time, an interview was also hastily arranged on MUVI TV to take place later in the night. We have no doubt this elicited excitement from his legion of followers and sympathizers.
At long last………Junior Cobra would be spewing out lethal venom that would probably see his opponents scampering for their lives in different directions. Just when citizenry was getting geared to beat bush-paths to the leafy suburb near State House as we were told; suddenly…..he recoiled to his lair.
He unleashed the following public announcement on his facebook page which boasts of thousands of followers: “Due to security concerns, I have had to cancel the scheduled press briefing this morning.” Say what! While his followers were still recovering from utter disappointment and perhaps looking forward tuning in to Muvi TV where he was expected to feature on ultra-popular Assignment programme, to use one of his favourite phrases, again “baliloba ilya uma” – they hit a snag.
Junior Cobra wouldn’t be moving an inch after all; he would be giving an interview from there………period! Speaking to Muvi TV much later on, his voice thundered, “I will not allow hijackers to take over the party!” He further revealed that he intends to contest his expulsion from the Patriotic Front in the courts of law as right procedure was not followed. Now this is what bugs me……..to the core, I must emphasize! Excuse me Sir…….I thought you’re popular, not only in your constituency but countrywide, and you’re as clean as old KK’s white handkerchief.
How come you want to hide in the courts of law now? Such antics are actually more irritating than a stubborn mosquito insisting on humming boring melodies in your ears when you want to enjoy your sleep after a long day!
The lawmaker from Luanshya has wasted no time in reminding us and bragging that he’s very popular in his constituency…..…that his works speak for him! Now if the man is really popular as he wants us to believe, how come he’s not ready roll-up his sleeves and square it off with folks who have pulled the carpet off his feet?
As far as I can recollect, when PF sill in opposition and King Cobra was scheduled to feature on Radio Icengelo, he was warned of an imminent attack from MMD cadres led by one individual who later joined the opposition party and started “crying more than the owners of the funeral.”
Did Sata chicken out? No Sir! He went ahead to feature on the programme until unruly MMD cadres stormed the studio and beat the hell out of him and tore his jacket to pieces. If you want to carry yourself as a macho man, you better start showing us your mettle!
Bill M. Kapinga
Freelance Writer
