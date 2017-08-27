Don’t enact Political Parties Bill in current form – Chipimo

National Restoration Party (NAREP) leader Elias Chipimo has suggested that the Political Parties Bill 2017 should not be enacted in its current form as it has various components that do not enhance democracy.

The opposition leader has told Hot FM News that his party appreciates that the proposed law is designed to regulate the activities of political parties but that enacting it in its current form is not good.

Chipimo fears that if this law is enacted in its current form may be selectively applied just like the Public Order Act has been.

But the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) believes the political parties bill will prevent external forces from interfering in the country’s democracy.

PEP leader Sean Tembo told Hot FM News that some political parties have been receiving huge sums of money from external forces which has been compromising the sovereignty of the country.

Tembo notes that the bill will compel political parties to disclose their source of finances to enhance transparency and accountability on the political sphere.