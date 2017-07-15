Does History repeat itself?
By David Malomo.
Here is a food for thought.
Abraham Lincoln vs John .F. Kennedy.
• Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy were both second born children named after their grandfathers.
• Both Lincoln and Kennedy married a 24 year old woman in their 30s (Lincoln at 33,Kennedy at 36)
•Both served in the military (Lincoln was a scout captain in the black Hawk war,Kennedy was a navy lieutenant in ww2)
•Both were boat captains(Lincoln was a skipper for the talisman, a Mississippi river boat,Kennedy was skipper for the PT_109.)
• Abraham Lincoln was elected to Congress in 1846.John F Kennedy was elected to Congress in 1946.
•Both Lincoln and Kennedy studied law.
•Abraham Lincoln was elected president of USA in 1860 and was inaugurated in 1861,John F Kennedy was elected president of USA in 1960 and was inaugurated in 1961.
•Both presidents were Democratic senators who were concerned about civil rights.
•Both wives(first ladies) renovated the White House after it was neglected for many years.
•Both presidents had four children and both lost a child while staying in the White House.
•Both presidents stated how it would be easy to kill the president, Lincoln said “if somebody wants to take my life,there is nothing I can do to prevent it” Kennedy said ” if somebody wants to shoot me from a window with a rifle,nobody can stop it” (16 words in both statements)
•Both presidents were shot at the back of the head leaving the wife besides them uninjured and both died on a Friday.
•On the assassination day,Lincoln sat in box 7 at Ford’s theatre, Kennedy on the assassination day rode in car 7 in the Dallas motorcade in a Ford product_Lincoln Limousine.
•Both assassins are known by three of their names,for Lincoln, the assassin was John Wilkes Booth born in 1839,for Kennedy, the assassin was Lee Oswald Harvey born in 1939( both assassins names have 15 letters )
•Both assassins were killed without a trial(the killer of Wilkes Booth was JOHN zelfindorfer,the killer of Oswald Harvey was ABRAHAM zapruder.)
•Both presidents were succeeded by democrat Southerners with the last name of Johnson for both and both had a military experience(the successor for Lincoln was his vice Andrew Johnson born in 1808 who chose not to be reelected in 1868,the successor for Kennedy was his vice Lyndon Johnson born in 1908 who also chose not to be reelected in 1968. Their first names,Andrew and Lyndon both have six letters.
NOW, Zambia is ranked 7th peaceful country in Africa, just hoping will not slide into a two digit number following the happenings in the country of late.
What then can WE,yes WE,coz this is a collective move,I understand the mathematics that one man + courage=majority, but the call is for an every peace loving citizen,what can we do to have this peace maintained or indeed scoop Mauritius’ place in the Continent (no.1) why can’t we sign strong pact with the likes of Iceland_the no.1 peaceful Nation in the world so we can tap the anointing.
Where have we gone wrong as a Christian nation.
For me,whether opposition political party or ruling party, whatever you are,BE A GOOD ONE mweh!! Ah,me I love this country and I want peace,you??
61 Total Views 61 Views Today
Does History repeat itself?
By David Malomo.
Here is a food for thought.
Abraham Lincoln vs John .F. Kennedy.
• Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy were both second born children named after their grandfathers.
• Both Lincoln and Kennedy married a 24 year old woman in their 30s (Lincoln at 33,Kennedy at 36)
•Both served in the military (Lincoln was a scout captain in the black Hawk war,Kennedy was a navy lieutenant in ww2)
•Both were boat captains(Lincoln was a skipper for the talisman, a Mississippi river boat,Kennedy was skipper for the PT_109.)
• Abraham Lincoln was elected to Congress in 1846.John F Kennedy was elected to Congress in 1946.
•Both Lincoln and Kennedy studied law.
•Abraham Lincoln was elected president of USA in 1860 and was inaugurated in 1861,John F Kennedy was elected president of USA in 1960 and was inaugurated in 1961.
•Both presidents were Democratic senators who were concerned about civil rights.
•Both wives(first ladies) renovated the White House after it was neglected for many years.
•Both presidents had four children and both lost a child while staying in the White House.
•Both presidents stated how it would be easy to kill the president, Lincoln said “if somebody wants to take my life,there is nothing I can do to prevent it” Kennedy said ” if somebody wants to shoot me from a window with a rifle,nobody can stop it” (16 words in both statements)
•Both presidents were shot at the back of the head leaving the wife besides them uninjured and both died on a Friday.
•On the assassination day,Lincoln sat in box 7 at Ford’s theatre, Kennedy on the assassination day rode in car 7 in the Dallas motorcade in a Ford product_Lincoln Limousine.
•Both assassins are known by three of their names,for Lincoln, the assassin was John Wilkes Booth born in 1839,for Kennedy, the assassin was Lee Oswald Harvey born in 1939( both assassins names have 15 letters )
•Both assassins were killed without a trial(the killer of Wilkes Booth was JOHN zelfindorfer,the killer of Oswald Harvey was ABRAHAM zapruder.)
•Both presidents were succeeded by democrat Southerners with the last name of Johnson for both and both had a military experience(the successor for Lincoln was his vice Andrew Johnson born in 1808 who chose not to be reelected in 1868,the successor for Kennedy was his vice Lyndon Johnson born in 1908 who also chose not to be reelected in 1968. Their first names,Andrew and Lyndon both have six letters.
NOW, Zambia is ranked 7th peaceful country in Africa, just hoping will not slide into a two digit number following the happenings in the country of late.
What then can WE,yes WE,coz this is a collective move,I understand the mathematics that one man + courage=majority, but the call is for an every peace loving citizen,what can we do to have this peace maintained or indeed scoop Mauritius’ place in the Continent (no.1) why can’t we sign strong pact with the likes of Iceland_the no.1 peaceful Nation in the world so we can tap the anointing.
Where have we gone wrong as a Christian nation.
For me,whether opposition political party or ruling party, whatever you are,BE A GOOD ONE mweh!! Ah,me I love this country and I want peace,you??
Related posts:
bottom