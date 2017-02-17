Desmond Katongo is new FAZ communications manager

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Desmond Katongo as Communications Manager, taking over Nkweto Tembwe who resigned from the post in the wake of the fall of the Kalusha Bwalya administration.
According to a statement released by Football House Friday, Katongo joined the national football governing body on February 16, 2017.
Prior to joining FAZ, Katongo worked as Communications Officer for Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR). He is well known for producing a football television show called “Mpila Zambia” which was broadcast on SuperSport and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) until 2012.
He also worked as a Communications specialist for BioCarbon Partners. He holds a Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations from Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce.