Democracy or Despotism?
Dear editor,
With regard to everything going on in our Nation, please publish this article. Zambia needs a mature, contextualized democracy, and not despotism in governance.
In the recent past, questions and sentiments of Zambian democracy lapsing into a dictatorship have raised uncertainty and tensions, both within and outside the country.
Democracy and despotism are mutually exclusive. Democracy is a government of the people, by direct or through representatives of the people.
On the other hand, despotism is a government by a ruler with absolute, unchecked power. This can be either total power, or controlling power. The former is explicit exercise of power with impunity, which Zambia does not have.
The latter is more subtle and deceptive, as it is implicitly indirect control of people against their will. Therefore, it can be said that there is no dictatorship in Zambia, but tendencies of undue control of the rulers against the ruled sometimes. Acts of leadership must show a form of consensus, not coercion, but persuasion with the people and in line with the constitution.
Zambia is a constitutional democracy, because our national constitution is the supreme law of the land, which determines the tenets of our governance as the rule of law. Derogation of leaders from the constitution is a serious breach of the social contract between the governors and the governed. Representatives of democratic governance are through the electoral system and parliament, whereas, the judiciary interprets the law of the land, and superintends over the Court system for justice in society.
The ruling government and Party can be a great government, if they can only stop perceiving the opposition as enemies, fight corruption, empower the youths with decent jobs, manage agriculture well by empowering farmers, listen more to divergent views, stop using threatening language on Citizens, manage the economy well by reducing debt, reduce interest rates further for Citizens access to financial services for SMEs, making the fundamentals of production, distribution and consumption work well, promote dialogue with the opposition, whenever necessary, than talk down on people. After all, they have done what few previous governments have done in terms of infrastructure, and roads development, respectively.
It is these weaknesses that make people feel they are sliding into tendencies of despotism if not checked, but they are not yet there. We must all do the best we can, to help them achieve the 7th National Development Plan. It will be good for our government to also show more tolerance, while preaching the slogans of peace and unity in one Zambian, one Nation. We must all support and respect our leaders in a democratic nation.
However, when they are wrong, as opposition we will keep them in checks and balances, so as to have them not become despotic. The Movement for National Transformation seeks to develop a mature, contextualized democracy, which works for an advanced dominant first world Industrialized Economy, which works for all Zambians.
Daniel Mvula Shimunza,
Founding President Movement for National Transformation (MNT).
