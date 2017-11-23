Delay in concluding IMF programme putting pressure on kwacha – BOZ

The delay in reaching a conclusion for an a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is putting pressure on the kwacha, says Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalayaya.

Speaking at Media Briefing, Dr Kalayaya said players were looking to a conclusion of the IMF program before the end of year.

“It is more of sentiment because the fundamentals point to continued appreciation. One of the factors has been that players were looking to the conclusion of an IMF programme before the end of the year,” stated Dr Kalyalya.

The local currency slid to 10.08 per dollar on Wednesday from about 9.0 three months ago and traders said it was due to increased dollar demand and short foreign currency supply.

Meanwhile Finance Minister Felix Mutati says discussions with the IMF will be successful and that Government is working towards accelerating the process to ensure the implementation of the 2018 budget is not affected.

Mutati told Parliament Wednesday, that part of the financing structure for the 2018 budget includes support from bilateral and multilateral partners, and most of them depend on the views expressed by the IMF.

He was responding to Sesheke Member of Parliament (MP) Frank Kufwakwandi (UPND) who wanted to find out when discussions with the IMF are likely to be concluded, noting that further delays could affect the implementation of the 2018 budget.

Mutati said government is very keen to accelerate the conclusion of the discussions with the IMF, stating that before the end of this year, a staff mission will come to validate the information that has been prepared before having a timetable for the conclusion of the discussions.

He added that significant progress has so far been made in undertaking policy and structural reforms under the economic stabilization and growth programme which the IMF has acknowledged and commended government.