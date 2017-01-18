DEC seizes US$ 10,000 fake notes

The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka Province has arrested and jointly charged a Liberian national and two Congolese nationals for being in possession of 10,000 US Dollar counterfeit notes.

Tea Yah Kelvin White, 37, a Liberian Businessman of House No. 25/64 Kabanana Site and Service in Lusaka has been arrested and jointly charged with two Congolese nationals namely Wa Kapuku Kapuku, 52, a Journalist of House No. 14 Kapumpe Road in Woodlands, and Christian Mujinga, 44, a Businessman of House No. 68/4 Chilulu Garden area in Lusaka for being in possession of 10,000 US Dollar counterfeit notes in 100 Dollar Bills.

The three were arrested in Lusaka’s Kalundu area.

In another incidence, the Commission has arrested Mukuywa Oster Nawa, 43, a Businessman of Kanyama Site and Service for being in possession of K5, 200 counterfeit notes.

Nawa was arrested at Los Angeles Puma Filling Station in Lusaka as he was about to transact with a member of the public.

And the Commission has arrested Jube Tembo, 30, of Chunga Township for trafficking in nine sachets of heroin.

Also arrested is Paul Wakazika, 46, a Businessman of House No. 491 Mandevu Compound for trafficking in heroin.

Wakazika was arrested at a known hotel along Kasangula Road in Lusaka.

All suspects will appear in Court soon.

This is contained in a statement made available to QFM News by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.

Qfm