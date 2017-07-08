DEC nabs South African national for intercepting phone calls

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a South African national identified as Micheal John Cheek for unauthorized interception of communication using interception devices without lawful authority.

And the DEC has nabbed two people, a Zambian and Zimbabwean for attempting to bribe a DEC officer to facilitate the release of Cheek from custody.

According to a statement released by DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer Kamufisa Manchishi, Cheek ,48, a Drones Sales Manager of House No. 1226 Bingini Falls Crescent in Johannesburg has been arrested for unauthorised interception of or interference to data, interception of communication without lawful authority and use of interception devices without lawful authority contrary to the laws of Zambia.

“Particulars of the offence are that Micheal John Cheek, in his capacity as Drones Sales Manager of a named company in South Africa, jointly and whilst acting with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2016 and 15th June, 2017 supplied and facilitated the installation of Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) boxes and Global Systems for Mobile Communication (GSM) Gate Way Servers at a named Internet Service Provider in Lusaka. Using these devices, the suspect was terminating international calls and forwarding them to local subscribers as local calls when in fact not,” said Manchishi.

In a related development, the Commission arrested and jointly charged a Zimbabwean national and a Zambian for money laundering activities contrary to the laws of Zambia.

“Rory John Hamish Logan, 50, a trader of house no. 7 Cactus Villas Leopards Hill, in Lusaka has been arrested and jointly charged with Linos Mwamba Kelen Simungala, 40, a Businessman of Plot No. 12546 Market Road, Kaunda Square Township in Lusaka District for Corrupt practices contrary to the laws of Zambia,” Mancishi stated.

“Particulars of the offence are that on 16th June, 2017, Rory John Hamish Logan jointly and whilst acting together with Linos Mwamba Kelen Simungala and other persons unknown did engage in corrupt practices by giving money amounting to K20,000 to a DEC officer as inducement to facilitate the release of a suspect by the name of Micheal John Cheek a South African National who was apprehended in a matter being investigated by the Commission.”