DEBS, Headteachers among the over 500 Teachers caught with forged certificates

The Teaching Council of Zambia has disclosed that some named District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS) are among the over 500 teachers who will lose their employment early next year and be arrested for using forged certificates.

The Council Chairman Dr Ebby Mubanga added that it is disturbing that even the Education Standard Officers (SESOS, SESOS, ESO GENERALS, ESO SPECIALS including headteachers) are equally among the teachers who entered the teaching fraternity using FAKE certificates.

Dr Mubanga explained that the names of the culprits have been forwarded to the Teaching Service Commission for dismissal before being arrested and prosecuted for criminal offence of forgery. “It is disturbing that some of these men and women who joined the teaching profession using fake certificates are even promoted and holding senior positions which are attracting high salaries at the expense of the genuine ones”, he said.

“Just imagine teachers were even promoted as DEBS using fake certificates. Some are even standard officers and head teachers managing big secondary schools and drawing huge salaries from the government. This is serious, but we are ready to arrest this situation and have the law breakers dismissed and arrested. So far we have identified 501 culprits and the number is expected to increase as we finish scrutinizing everyone”, he added.

“If we can have people entering the teaching profession through forgery, what can prevent those teachers from tolerating examination malpractice in schools?”, he asked.

On Friday, the Teaching Council of Zambia said more than 500 teachers have been found with fake academic and professional certificates during the registration process which has so far successfully registered more than 100, 000 teachers across the country. Two weeks ago the number of teachers caught with fake certificates was 498, meaning it has now increased by 4 this week to make 501.

The number of teachers who forged their certificates per province is as follows;

1..Lusaka Province = 135 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

2..Southern Province = 70 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

4..Copperbelt Province = 65 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

5..Central Province = 52 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

6..Muchinga Province = 45 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

7..Luapula Province =40 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

8..Eastern Province 35 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

9..North Western Province 33 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

10..Western Province = 26 Teachers With Forged Certificates.

The number is likely to increase as the council is still verifying other certificates.

Source: TCZ