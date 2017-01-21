Dead, buried girl found alive in Chawama

There was drama in Chawama township in Lusaka on Friday when a 19 year old girl who died and was buried sometime back was found alive.

The girl was found at the market selling drinks and was identified by her young brother. The brother narrated that she had died and buried sometime back and he was surprised to find her selling at the market.

“When she realised that the brother had known her she ran into the clinic where a mob of Chawama citizens followed and clouded the clinic wanting just to take the glimpse of the resurrected woman,” narrates an eye witness.

The police arrived at the scene 15 minutes later and took her to the police station.

By press time, police was yet to issue a statement on the matter.