Day 6 of the 14-Days for hearing the presidential election petition

EVENTS LEADING TO CONSTITUTIONAL COURT JUDGES BEING DRAGGED TO COMPLAINTS COMMISSION

How on Day 6 of the 14-days of the 2016 Presidential Petition, the Honourable Judge A. M. Sitali gave the following directions on the way forward for the petition:

▷ 30th August, 2016: Edgar Lungu, Inonge Wina and the Attorney General (all served on the 23rd August, 2016), should have filed their answer to the petition.

▷ 31st August, 2016: Both parties appear before her for a status conference at 08:30 hours for further directions and setting of hearing dates for the main matter.

▷ 1st September, 2016: Reply by the petitioners to the answer filed by Edgar Lungu and Inonge Wina.

From 11:22: 43 seconds to 12:00:00 seconds, the lawyers from both sides kept what lawyers do best, argue on which motion should be heard first and why the other must not be heard; how the arguments on the motions for an order of detention, counting and preservation (of election materials, etc) were served late and requests by petitioners that they argue their motion viva voce (orally) with their written reply filed thereafter, to which the respondents objected. Time kept flying with both sides not finding a way forward. The matter was adjourned by the court instructing that petitioners file a written skeleton arguments in reply by 09:15 hours on 26th August, 2016 and served on the respondents ahead of the hearing at 11:00 hours on the same day.

DAY 7 (FRIDAY, 26TH AUGUST, 2016): HEARING OF PETITIONERS APPLICATION FOR ORDER OF DETENTION, COUNTING AND PRESERVATION

At 10:17: 20 seconds of day 7 (Friday, 26th August, 2016) of the 14-days of the presidential petition, the court was called to order with a view to hear the petitioners’ application for an Order of Detention, Counting and Preservation (of election materials).

The advocate for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (3rd Respondent), Abyudi Shonga made an objection to proceeding as they had not been served with the skeleton arguments in reply which the Court noted had been filed around 09:51 hours. Advocate Nelly Mutti explained to the court what delayed the filing of the skeleton arguments i.e. the clerk was only in the Registry by 09:15hours and due to traffic of people filing them, they were only served at 09:51. She also brought to the attention of the court that efforts to serve them on the Respondents proved futile as the advocates refused service. Time was spent discussing why the advocates for the respondents refused service and the court later asked them how much time they needed to go through the skeleton arguments to which they requested an hour and the court granted an adjournment for 1 hour.

When the Court resumed sitting at 11:22 hours, time was spent arguing on the Affidavit sworn by the Registrar of the Constitutional Court in support of the arguments by the Attorney General (4th Respondent) to which the petitioners applied to be expunged from the record on the basis that the registrar, as custodian of documents filed in Court and a judicial officer, should not be seen to take sides with any side. The Attorney General, on the other hand, argued that the Registrar was merely stating, as a matter of fact, the capacity of his office to take custody of the various documents referred.

The court adjourned the matter to 12:30 for ruling which went in the favour of the Attorney General, of course. The hearing of an application was later adjourned to Monday, 29th August, 2016. I will not go into rulings of these applications.

HOW DAY 8 AND 9 WAS WASTED

When the Court delivered the ruling on the application by the petitioners to expunge the Affidavit by the Registrar of the Constitutional Court that stated that there was no room to keep custody of the election materials in his office, the matter was later adjourned to Monday, 29th August, 2016 for the court to now proceed and hear the petitioners’ application of detention, custody and preservation and also an order of an interim injunction. Saturday and Sunday, which is counted as part of the 14 days was overlooked by the Court and both sides.

DAY 10 (MONDAY, 29TH AUGUST, 2016) OF THE 14-DAYS OF THE PETITION: AUTONOMY OF ECZ

On the 10th day of the Presidential Petition, the Court sat for a maximum of 2 hours and 26 minutes to hear the application by the petitioners for an order of detention, custody and preservation of election materials as well as an interim relief of an injunction against the Electoral Commission of Zambia from continuing with the verification exercises and recount of ballot papers while the petition subsists in court.

Interesting arguments from both sides that I may not reproduce in full but narrowed down, the issue came to the statutory duties of the Commission to conduct verification and recount which the petitioners were not prevented by any means from attending, the law placing the custody of election materials on the Commission.

What got hot was when the learned Attorney General raised the issue of the autonomy of the Electoral Commission at 10:47: 54 seconds:

“…I do wish to address the Court briefly on the question whether or not the reliefs (interim injunction) being sought by the petitioners are available against the 3rd Respondent (Electoral Commission of Zambia). In doing so, my lady, I wish to refer this Honourable Court to article 76 of the Constitution…prior to the amendment of (the Constitution of) the 5th January, 2016. Under that Article (76 of 1996 Constitution), the 3rd Respondent was described as being an autonomous body. A quick perusal my lady of Article 229 of the Constitution post the amendment of the 5th January, 2016, will show that the 3rd Respondent is no longer referred to an autonomous body. My submission is therefore that this distinction clearly brings the 3rd Respondent within the confines of section 16 of the State Proceedings Act which prohibits the granting of an injunction or specific performance against the State…”

After a lengthy debate and clarifications on the missing “autonomy” of the ECZ in the 2016 Constitution, the Court reserved the ruling to Wednesday, 31st August, 2016 at 14:30 hours; and proceedings stood adjourned.

DAY 11 OF THE 14-DAYS OF THE PETITION: JUDGE SITALI ISSUES DIRECTIONS FOR TRIAL OF MAIN MATTER

On Tuesday, 30th August, 2016, the Court reconvened at 08:53 hours with the Honourable Judge A. M. Sitali presiding to hear another application before her but she opted to first schedule the matter for trial. At 08:55: 33 seconds, the Honourable Judge issued the following directions after confirming the respondents had filed the answers and the 3rd respondent (ECZ) was just filing the same day:

• Wednesday, 31st August, 2016, 11:00 hours: Discovery

• Wednesday, 31st August, 2016: Both the petitioners and the respondents must file the bundles of document (containing the whole petition)

• Thursday, 1st September, 2016: Petitioners’ Reply and skeletons arguments must be filed

• Thursday. 1st September, 2016: Petitioners’ Advocates file record of proceedings, properly indexed and numbered

• Friday, 2nd September, 2016: Trial in the matter commences at 08:00 hours

The following directions for Trial were also issued:

☹ Friday, 2nd September, 2016, 08:00 hours to Tuesday, 6th September, 2016, (say about 13:59 hours): Two and-a-half WORKING day for the Petitioners (Hakainde Hichilema and Godfrey Mwamba)

☹ Tuesday, 6th September, 2016 at 14:00 hours to Thursday, 8th September, 2016: Court hears the respondents (Edgar Lungu, Inonge Wina, Electoral Commission of Zambia and Attorney General).

WHAT WAS THE RESPONSE OF BOTH PETITIONERS (HH/GBM) AND RESPONDENTS (ECL/WINA/ECZ/AG) TO THE COURT’S TIMELINE?

Advocate J. Sangwa on behalf of the petitioners requested that the court reconsiders the trial to start on Monday, 5th January 2016 for purposes of allowing the court to schedule on Monday a compliance conference just to make sure the directives of the court are complied with.

Advocate A. Shonga (representing ECZ), asked the court to consider “the allocation of time because there are five days starting Friday (September 2) until Thursday (September 8) next week and there are more than one respondents. I heard the petitioner (HH and GBM) being given 2 and a half days and yet for the petitioner being given 2 and a half days. There just seems to be a problem with equitable allocation, my lady, so I wondered whether the court would be open to reconsidering so that it is equally distributed because we have as much, I suspect, as the other parties in this matter. So, we feel somewhat disadvantaged because it’s quite likely that the 2 and a half days might be taken up by the first and second respondents (Edgar Lung and Inonge Wina) leaving us with little room. So there are 4 days. Maybe one day for each party, that could be equitable. Obliged, my lady.”

So the bigger question that still remains is what went wrong with the Presidential Petition)

DAY 12 OF THE 14 DAYS OF THE PETITION

We now fast-forward to Wednesday, 31st August, 2016, at 15:50: 43 seconds, State Counsel Mutale raises concerns on the timeline given earlier by the Court, “we were concerned by the timeline that this Court had given that the matter should conclude next week on the 8th September. In accordance with our computation, the 14 days should have expired much earlier than that” and so the debate ensued from both sides.

What does the Court now say to this Concern? At 15:59: 54 seconds, the Court had this to say:

“Clearly, you are raising issue with the fact that as far as the 14 days are concerned from the time the petition was filed that runs up to Friday, the 2nd September. I don’t know what it is about what I said that made you think that the Court had misdirected itself in giving a hearing or rather commence the hearing on the 2nd September and we go into next week, obviously the Court will pronounce itself on vis-à-vis what that Court’s understanding is with respect to the issues of hearing the petition within 14-days of filing of the petition…unless you are suggesting that come 2nd September this Court drops everything and says well the 14 days are up? The Court will make a pronouncement at the right time concerning our understanding because as you know the Court must interpret what is meant by hearing the petition….as far as the Court is concerned we are alive to the fact that because the petition was filed on the 19th and because we are talking about period of 14 days, we have looked at what the constitution says as far as the computation of time us concerned and from the date of filing the petition it was on the 19th August 2016, 2nd September is the 14th day so I hope that helps to show that notwithstanding that 2nd September, 2016 is very much around the corner, this Court has a job to do which job is NOT COMING TO AN ABRUPT END ON 2nd September, 2016, hence my giving the directions as I did.”

The Honourable Judge A. M. Sitali, spent it hearing arguments on the petitioners’ application to amend the initial application which was also opposed by all the Respondents. At 11:14: 30 second, she reserved the ruling to Thursday, 1st September, 2016. The application for leave by the petitioners to file additional witness statements could not be heard as the Respondents all said they were served the previous day at 17:30 hours. The Court adjourned the matter by directing at 11:24: 09 seconds that the Respondents file their affidavit in opposition with skeleton arguments by 31st August, 2016 at 12:00 hours.

DAY 13 OF THE 14-DAYS: COURT U-TURNS ON EARLIER DIRECTIONS

On Day 13 of the petition (1st September, 2016), the Honurable Judge A. M. Sitali convened the court at 10:03 hours.

The honourable Judge announced the court’s new version: “I have, therefore, called you to discuss how we shall with the trial which must start and conclude tomorrow (2nd September, 2016)…if we start at 08:00 hours and go on say 23:30 hours tomorrow, we have, according to what we have computed, a couple of hours to rest in between and allow us to refresh, we have 14 hours or so which we must share be equitably among the parties..”

This was the beginning of the confusion and that has led us to where we are today with someone not recognising President Lungu and still fighting in court to be heard.

DAY 14 OF THE 14 DAYS

The full bench start to hear the petition called at 07:57: 40 seconds and the first thing was to hear a motion filed by the petitioners which makes referenced to the provisions of Article 28 of the constitution on whether the direction given that this matter (the main matter of the petition) ought to be concluded within 24 hours is consistent with the provisions of Article 18(9) of the Constitution. The view taken by the petitioners was that the Constitutional Court had no jurisdiction to determine matters stemming or founded on possible violation of the Bill of Rights. The rest is history but in summary the matter of the 14 days was now brought before the full bench of the Constitutional Court.

What was the ruling from the full bench? At 10:20: 47 seconds, the full bench gave this direction:

“The further point out I wish to make is with regard to time keeping, we only have up to midnight today to conclude this petition, that is the hearing of the witnesses so it means the petitioners will have 6 and a half hours and the respondent also will have 6 and a half hours. We propose that we should try to finish by 23:45 hours.”

After more and more delays the court was to later, it was midnight and the petitioners’ lawyers had been granted permission to leave because they said it was not feasible to prosecute the case within 24 hours and later on within 4 hours. Was the Court to stick it its previous decisions on time that it had no jurisdiction to extend it?

At 00:01: 18 seconds, the Court returned with the Ruling, which stated:

“…And it is now almost midnight but then the matter has not been heard and there is still a petition before us, as the Court, and this petition must be heard and determined. So this means that we will go beyond the necessary prescribed period….

In view of this, we shall allow the petitioners to engage lawyers to represent them; meaning that this matter stands adjourned upto Monday (5th September, 2016) 08:00 hours. AND we wish to further ORDER that each party namely the petitioners have two days (Monday, 5th and Tuesday, 5th September, 2016) to present their case and the Respondents also have two days (Wednesday, 6th and Thursday, 7th September, 2016), and SO WE ORDER. The Court stands adjourned)

POST THE 14 DAYS

Monday morning arrived and petitioners were ready to be heard although advocates for other respondents were conspicuously missing in court with the exception of the 4th Respondent, the Attorney General who was prepared to renew the arguments by the respondents on the issue of 14 days but the Court has had enough over the weekend. They came with 2 written judgments they were prepared to unleash even before the learned Attorney General had renewed his application.

The Majority Ruling of Honourable Judges A.M. Sitali, M. S. Mulenga and P. Mulonda was categorical that the time for the petition had lapsed and the court could not hear the petition. The dissenting judgments of Honourable Judges H. Chibomba (Judge President of the Constitutional Court) and Prof. Justice M. M. Munalula stated they would have allowed the petition to go ahead and the petitioners to be heard.

SO MANY QUESTIONS LEFT UNASWERED

The one month after the election thus came to sad ending for the petitioners and a happy ending for the respondents, although both sides took great exceptions with the way the newly constituted highest Constitutional Court presided over the matter, as shown here.

Citizens and other stakeholders took this matter before the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) stating that the 5 Constitutional Court Judges showed incompetence in the handling of the matter and requested for an investigation of judges based on incompetence and misconduct, in accordance with Article 143 and 144 of the Constitution of Zambia. They argued that the Judges ought to be removed because they showed incompetence.

PROCEEDINGS AT THE JUDICIAL COMPLAINTS COMMISSION

Since November to about April, 2017, the matter was heard by the Commission but I cannot go further than that because the Commission hearings are always confidential and done away from the public eye (in-camera). I cannot discuss proceedings at the Commission in obedience of Section 30 of the Judicial (Code of Conduct), Act of 1999 even though the matter is of public interest; what issues were raised and what rulings the Commission was able to make.

However, what you have read in this series is also before the Commission and arguments made from both sides; it is now the public that is anxious to know the outcome of the allegations the Commission had been handling against the Judges. As to when such decisions are expected from the Commission, there is no law that provide for a fixed timeline for any feedback.

The Commission, however, ought to release its findings whether those findings support the complainants or the judges so the public can be the last judges in this matter. Releasing the findings would also help free up the conscience of the Judges to do their work with a free conscience; without any burden of allegation on their shoulders or the thought that someone out there has these wrong perceptions against their competence.

RT Neto Halwaba

