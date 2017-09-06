Daka strikes to keep World Cup dream alive

The Zambia national team chalked up a historic victory over Algeria to keep their dream of making it to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup alive with Patson Daka scoring the all-important goal in the 66th minute.
Skipper Kennedy Mweene reminded everyone why he remains the safest pair of hands in the country when he bravely stopped Algerian star Riyad Mahrez’s penalty kick in the 16th minute after Kapumbu had been adjudged to have fouled Youcef Atal in the box.
Mahrez who missed the first leg stepped up to take the spot kick but the Zambian number one goal minder dived the right way and kept Zambian hopes alive.
Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s charges bravely fought hard and in the 66th minute Daka rose to the occasion after being set up by Augustine Mulenga to put the ball behind Mbolhi Rais.
The win took Zambia to seven points, three behind leaders Nigeria with the October 7 clash between the two sides standing as a decider.
The loss meant that Algeria joins Cameroun out of the race for 2018 with Zambia and Algeria still in going into the final two matches.
Nyirenda will be happy to have masterminded two victories in four days over the highly rated North Africans that have not lost at home in world cup qualification in 10 years.
This is a job well done by the Chipolopolo. What we need now is to maitain our cool heads and go all the way. We can do it if we remain focussed and believe in ourselves. Bravo to the Chipolopolo; you have done the country proud.
Questionner
September 6, 2017 at 7:04 am
Well done Chipolopolo boys. The Nation is behind you guys.To the coach, please Wada, you have the talent at your disposal but you need to devise a system of play. Otherwise we luck the system as evidenced in both games
B J
September 6, 2017 at 7:14 am