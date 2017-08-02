Daily Nation claims GBM ‘bought’ doctorate for US$5500

The Daily Nation newspaper has alleged that UPND vice president for administration, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, got his honorary doctorate after paying US$5, 500 for a two day seminar at a luxurious Dubai hotel.

The Commonwealth University last week conferred Mwamba, popularly known as GBM, with an honorary PhD in Business Administration during the 15th Dubai leadership Summit held Arabian Courtyard hotel under the theme “Corporate Social Responsibility for Leaders and Managers’.

The Summit is initiated by the Commonwealth University and London Graduate School Consortium to serve as a forum to inspire leaders exchange ideas and opinions about practical leadership challenges and also to enable leaders to benchmark good practices.

But the Daily Nation has moved to dampen the mood of GBM supporters by claiming the honorary doctorate was also offered to other prominent personalities and entrepreneurs in Zambia.

The publication reports that in early April, the London Graduate School sent invitations to various personalities to attend the Dubai leadership summit and to receive an honorary doctorate degree as part of the package.

According to the invitation, the theme of the seminar was “Corporate Social Responsibility for Leaders and Managers” and was scheduled for July 26 – 28 at Raintree Hotel, Rolla Street, Bur, Dubai.

The invitation letters were posted from Nigeria for the seminar in Dubai by a London-based university.

The $5,500 seminar fee covered course materials, tea, lunch and refreshments only.

The invitation also indicates, “that as part of the activities lined up to celebrate and challenge leaders like you, a selected number of distinguished personalities who will accept to attend and participate in the Dubai Leadership Summit, have been nominated to receive the Honorary Degree of the Commonwealth University .’’

The invitation said the persons selected were recognised for their achievements and contributions but requested the successful candidates to send their profile highlighting their contributions to assist the Planning Committee and Awards Committee.

‘‘If this invitation to the summit and the nominations for the ward are both acceptable to you, please send us an email to indicate your acceptance or call our Director of Programmes,’’ reads the letter in part.

And the Daily Nation quotes Zambia Qualifications Authority director and chief executive director Mirriam Chiyaba as saying it was wrong for one to pay money in order to obtain a qualification as that would make it appear that one was buying it.

In an interview with the publication, Chiyaba said according to the guidelines stipulated by the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZQA) persons with Honorary Degrees or PHDs could not be recognised as those with academic papers.

‘‘A person with an Honorary Degree or PHD should not use the title just like that but needs to indicate HC to differentiate with those having academic qualifications,’’ Chiyaba is quoted as saying.

She urged the public not to entertain unscrupulous and questionable learning institutions offering such services.

Chiyaba said learning institutions both local and international offering Honorary Degrees needed to specify what achievements and success they were offering a particular candidate.

