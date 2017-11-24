Customers invade Shopping malls on black Friday

Scores of Lusaka and Kitwe residents flocked to shopping malls in there areas early Friday to participate in the shopping frenzy as goods were cut to half the price on black Friday.

Game stores and Shoprite at Manda hill and Game Stores Ndola were among the many outlets which had their stores invaded with cuatomers as they took advantage of the cut in prices.

Black Friday has varied interpretation but the noted one is that it is a name given the shopping day after Thanksgiving. it’s origins are that so many people went out shopping that it caused traffic accidents some times violence.