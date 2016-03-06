CQ claims he’s the richest Zambian musician as Macky 2 crowns himself Zambia’s best

Singer Chansa Chisanga Queville, popularly known as CQ, has declared that he’s the richest Artist in Zambia.
And Hip-hop artist Macky 2 has bragged to rap legend Mwembe Muntu, one half of the pioneering rap duo Black Muntu, that he was the best and most influential musician in the country. He told off Mwembe that he is “old” and “no longer a factor in the Zambian music.” He further boasted that this was his time which he needs to make use of.
He also took a swipe at the Zambia Union of Musician saying it had failed to represent the members.
Macky 2 says he will not be part of the Zambia Association of Musicians, which he says has failed its members. He told Mwembe, whom he featured with on ZNBC’s Smooth Talk programme, that the association should not speak for him as he was not a member.
And CQ, the ‘Waziba’ hit maker who also featured on the programme that discussed Zambia Mosi Awards, took on Macky2 saying he was the richest musician in Zambia.
While Zambian Hip-hop star Macky2, Dancehall artist Karasa, and RnB artist FJay of Urban Hype were just looking at the self proclaimed self made artist, the fans were busy enjoying the program. The argument was all about the Zambian Music Awards of which Macky2 claims he won’t be a part of unless he and other artists are paid.
Every artist was given a chance to explain what they feel should be done about the Zambian Music Awards and surely they did according to what they each thought.
ZambianMusic.Net quoted CQ as telling Macky2 that “I have never found you holding a beer, I have never seen any beer in any of your videos, so why are you crying and asking Zambia Breweries to pay you K20,000, for what? CQ asked Macky2.
When asked about what he thinks of Macky 2’s music, CQ said; “Macky 2’s music is so good but he needs to learn how to be more articulate. That’s why every line in his songs always ends with “you know what I mean”.
So, to all you readers, please note that, the richest Zambian musician is none other than CQ after crowning himself above other musicians whom he advised that “they need to start changing the mindsets of the very people that support music to start adding more value on the arts, because it doesn’t just end up with the artist, but also the people that silently contribute to making a “STAR”.
Stop boasting give us the music. Why isn’t Zedian music trending any where? You tinpot Kings
Made a Gas Car
March 6, 2016 at 8:48 pm
“I’m the richest” WTF? How do you say that without providing any figures? Who buys your music that’s downloaded freely by bars and night clubs all over? Who can buy your music any way?
Suntwe wa Suntwe
March 7, 2016 at 9:33 am
Yeah.
Please produce.
Just check YouTube and see how artists in Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and even Malawi are doing. You are good enough guys.
Leadership is a serious matter
March 6, 2016 at 11:27 pm
CQ who ar u ar you upcoming??? me i don’t knw you…
i think u just want fame from the richest rapper in the game mk macky 2 you won’t get it
sv
March 9, 2016 at 8:28 pm
CQ ULIWAKALE BUT TETI ULINGANA NA MK,OK MAKE A SHOW 10METERS APART NA MK TO MAKE A SHOW THEN WILL SEE WHO IS GOING TO PULL OUT A CROWD.CQ be like JK,Danny Exale are matured keep quiety
O B C
March 9, 2016 at 9:11 pm
THE ROAD TO AN EARLY GRAVE OR HELL ATRACTS MANY BUT THE PATH TO ETERNITY ATRACTS FEW.SO CHECH YOSELF..
CQ OR MK2 FOR ME THE BEST IS PILATO IS DEMN RICH COZ THE LITTLE HE FINDS HE SHARES IT WITH THOSE DESERVING…KEEP IT UP PILATO…..
vancool
March 13, 2016 at 11:39 am
How do you measure richness? Is it the number of second hand Japanese cars that you have?
Story teller
March 15, 2016 at 11:21 am
Ba CQ ayo amano ya kuchimuti.mulinaka powe PA ng’anda? Ayo mano ya banakanshi.
Makanta
March 15, 2016 at 1:04 pm
ba cq ikaleni fye u r jst wasting yo tym Mk z de best da richest…..abapondo balikwisaaaa…..
mcben da voice
June 26, 2016 at 7:34 am
Infanct CQ ur music cannot be better than Red Linso’s music.if u want a beef dnt start it with MK but the youbrother.ule imweneshamofye kutili tugelo to be.dnt try this at home,at school,at the bar or anywhere else.
Makanta
March 15, 2016 at 1:14 pm
CQ stay in your lane…..
4sho
April 3, 2016 at 6:37 pm
WHO IS CQ….(ooh .. i remember now … NIBYELA KUTENGA …GUY) KIKIKIKIKI
MUPONDO
May 10, 2016 at 10:42 am
I believe Mk is good but not brilliant, cq’s state is true, this guy needs to be articulate.I believe Mk is a good hustler that can make money through music simply because he is disciplined and can read the Zambian music market.Cq please tell us how much you are worth.I know Mk is worth K5 million then jk is worth k3.8 million.
The G
June 14, 2016 at 7:14 pm
congrats ba mk mark 2 nt uyo cq vomiting
mooto liswaniso
July 20, 2016 at 2:23 am
Ba cq tell us hw much you worth!
mk mukelabai katanekwa
July 24, 2016 at 12:47 pm
Cq pliz live macky 2 alone . U had Yo time u never used it well . Jst let him live his life
BENARD
August 8, 2016 at 1:26 pm
CQ A LOSER IS A LOSER ND A WINER IS A WINER SO STOP FOOLING AROUND JST THNK OF SOMTNHG ELSE ATA LOL
Don tim
August 22, 2016 at 2:03 am
yeah mk u myt b rich bt honestly yo music ain’t all dat gud. I lyk yo bro’s music (chef 187) stay humble mk, dont claim n’thing en u’ll av wat u want bro. Dats wat chisanga(cq) meant. Dont fight ova riches coz u all speak da same language “music”
ian clivate
September 13, 2016 at 10:47 am
Why Zambian people you are like this, that’s why you don’t improve, just let your friend live his life and if you want your time who come but don’t this time
bernard
September 21, 2016 at 7:49 pm
Macky 2 Is richer than any atiste in zambia
taura
September 27, 2016 at 8:02 am
I salute you Bugga!
Stifler Tell Em
October 7, 2016 at 7:33 am
ba CQ we gave u chance to do everythin bt u failed let his exellence the true legend try is own way.dnt be jealousy of him becoz he only made himself where music is concerned.alaaah.
cQ walipwa
October 11, 2016 at 9:04 am
Ba cq muleikalafye mulibapuba
sincho zanchez
October 31, 2016 at 9:28 pm
What the heck is wrong with CQ?? Why can’t he just be supportive of his fellows? Zambians, bwafya…
J.Rayz Mr 333
November 5, 2016 at 12:18 pm
Which richest,…holding on to borrowed studio monitor in you ka studio ati richest, grow up…that fella is waxed.
jayzito
November 18, 2016 at 2:02 am
Wu do u think u re?
DJ CLEMA
November 20, 2016 at 9:18 pm
Macky 2 patali
Ba passion
December 6, 2016 at 8:17 am
FORGIVE THEM KING BURGA
JONATHAN
December 12, 2016 at 12:41 am
Comical! Utterly comical! Cq is never and will never be the richest zambian musician in my country. Maybe if am dead
Zambian music
July 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm
Useless zambian music of nowadays. Lol
Joe
July 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm