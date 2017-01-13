Coweth College: Enrolling for 2017



Coweth College is a newly established Institute offering multi discipline courses that has been set up by Africa Media Innovation Limited to provide cutting edge tuition led courses that we are offering.

Our College Campus is located at the end of Fairview Road, which is the third turn on the left on ZCA / Chivuna Road after the Rail crossing next to SDA Fairview branch in Monze, Southern province.

Coweth College is an International Institution which also provides boarding facilities / accommodation to our students within the premises of the campus.

Coweth is now enrolling students for the 2017 intake in the following courses:

1. Diploma in Nursing (Full time and Parallel programme)

2. Diploma in Early Learning Education (Early Childhood)

3. Diploma in Primary School Education

4. Diploma in Journalism

5. Diploma in Hotel Management and General Hospitality

6. Distance Learning Degree in Secondary Education

COURSES IN DETAIL

DIPLOMA IN NURSING

We are offering a diploma in nursing at our college on full time basis and Parallel programme which runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. This is to accommodate everyone who would like to take the course within the time they are comfortable with.

The course duration is 3 years.

Qualifications for Nursing is 5 credits including English, Mathematics, Biology / Science and any other. Enroll now limited spaces available for January 2017 intake. For clarifications Call / whatsapp 0976000011 Coweth College “Committed to Excellence”

DIPLOMA IN SECONDARY EDUCATION

Diploma in Secondary Education is one of the courses we offer. Subjects: English, History, Civic Education and Religious Education.

The duration of the course is three years. The course is offered on full time basis only.

Qualifications for program are 2 merits in subjects study, three credits including mathematics and English. DEGREE IN SECONDARY EDUCATION Coweth College is also offering a degree program in education on through distance learning. Qualifications for the program is merit in study subjects, three credits including mathematics and English. DEGREE IN PRIMARY EDUCATION This is one of the courses we are offering through distance learning. It is a four year course. We are targeting Teachers in service wanting to upgrade. Qualifications: 5 credits including English. A Diploma in Primary Education is an added advantage. Those not qualifying can apply in Access course which runs for six months. Registration for the January 2017 intake is going on now. Don’t be left out, come and enroll we only have 30 places for this course. DIPLOMA IN PRIMARY EDUCATION This course is offered both through full time and Distance learning. It is a-three-year course. We are targeting School leavers and Teachers in service wanting to upgrade. Qualifications: 5 credits including English. A certificate in Primary Education is an added advantage. Those not qualifying can apply in Access course which runs for six months. Registration for the January 2017 intake is going on now. Don’t be left out, there are only 30 places for this course. DIPLOMA IN JOURNALISM Coweth College is offering a diploma in journalism. This is a 3 year program offered on full time basis, weekends and through distance learning. Weekends entails learning on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Qualifications for journalism are 4 credits including English or Literature. DIPLOMA IN EARLY CHILD EDUCATION This is another program we are offering full time and weekends, where students will attend classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The idea is to help those who can’t afford full time fees and also to accommodate those who are working during the week. The Course runs for three years. Qualifications for diploma in early child education is 4 credits. Enroll now for this program limited spaces available registration is on going. ACCESS COURSE INTRODUCED The six months Access Course to Diploma/Degree course is a qualification which prepares our students without traditional qualifications for study at Coweth College. Access Courses are delivered by our college and are available in a range of different subjects, such as nursing, journalism and primary/secondary school education. An Access Course to Higher Education Diploma/Degree makes it possible for you to lay an extensive but solid foundation of knowledge across a broad subject range as a gateway to enrol on one of a wide range of diploma and degree programmes. Enrol with us now and achieve your dream. Open Interviews are currently going on for the January 2017 intake. Coweth College ” Committed to Excellence ” APPLY NOW:

Download the Application form by clicking here now as we have limited space. The deadline for taking application is November 14, 2016.

Alternatively, application can be found at our campus on Fairview Road off Chivuna / ZCA Road next to SDA Fairview branch, Monze.

Follow us by Liking our facebook page, click here.

Contact details:

+260 976 000 011

[email protected]

Coweth College invites applications for the position of Lecturer. See details here.