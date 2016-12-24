Court dismisses Nawakwi’s third term bid application

Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi has lost a court application to lift an injunction against her attempt to amend the party constitution to allow her go for a third term until after determination of the matter.

This is in a matter in which the Nawakwi faction applied to the Lusaka High Court to discharge an ex-parte injunction obtained to restrain them from amending the party constitution to allow for a presidential third term.

High Court Justice Anessie Banda-Bobo in her ruling

dismissed the application that the order was probably over-taken by events and was of no consequence to the applicants.

Ms Justice Banda-Bobo explained that there was no need to address the issue of the discharge of the injunction because it was already overtaken by events.

She said even before the application for an injunction granted ex-parte was heard, the defendant held a meeting at which certain decisions were made but which decisions were sought to retrain them from doing.

“What this court should be proceeding to determine is the question of contempt which has been applied for.

“I believe the arguments proffered by the defence counsel before me were a direct response to the application for contempt, which is not what we were dealing with on this day,” she said.

The Judge said Ms Nawakwi jumped the gun in her application against the leave for a contempt application against her especially that, the leave requested had not been granted.

She said even the complainant was at fault to respond in the manner he did to the application when the matter was not properly before court.

“I deem therefore that in the circumstances of this case, the application to discharge the order of injunction has been overtaken by events and is of no consequence.

It is therefore dismissed,” she said.

And Ms Justice Banda-Bobo has since directed that the inter-parte hearing on the contempt application come up on February 2 2017 at 08:30hors.