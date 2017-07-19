Council of Churches appoints new General Secretary

Father Emmanuel Yona Chikoya is the new General Secretary Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ).

The Council announced the development in a press statement availed to Zambian Eye saying Fr. Chikoya will take up the position on August 1, 2017.

“The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Father Emmanuel Yona Chikoya as the new General Secretary effective 1st August, 2017,” reads part of the press statement signed by Bishop Dr Alfred Kalembo who is CCZ president.

Until his appointment Fr Chikoya was the Resident City Canon at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka, Zambia.

Fr Chikoya is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Theology.

Ordained to the Diaconate in 2001 and to Priesthood in 2002, Fr Chikoya was seconded to the Council of Churches in Zambia in 2004 where he served as the Ecumenical Chaplain from 2004 to 2006.

Bishop Kalembo says Fr. Chikoya brings to the organization valuable ecumenical and interfaith experience that has enabled him to have a broader view and grasp of issues.

“We look forward to work with Fr Chikoya in his new capacity,” Bishop Kalembo said.

34 Total Views 34 Views Today