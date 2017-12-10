Corruption will continue even if UPND came into power – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says corruption will continue in the country even if the UPND or any other party formed government because of weak systems.

And the Head of State has maintained that he will not fire any of his ministers or state house officials on account of unfounded corruption allegations.

President Lungu made the remarks at Government Complex during the commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day, further dismissing the Auditor General’s report as “water under the bridge.”

He also revealed that his press aide Amos Chanda had been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission several times but has been found “clean.”

“What we see in the Auditor General’s report is always historical, it is water under the bridge and sometimes you find that a person has been picked, he stole money and using the same money, he will hire the best lawyers. Even if you change PF today, PF government goes and you bring in UPND or whichever government you may wish to bring in, with the current set up, the abuse of office will continue, the corruption will continue because the mechanisms are not adequate, they are not even there. Auditor General’s report is always historical. PAC talked about things which happened three, four years ago. So let us have effective measures in place, let us have procedures which will nab the culprits before the plunder,” said President Lungu.

On Amos Chanda, he said: “I want it to be known that an allegation of corruption against a minister will not entail that he has to be dropped, no, he has to be investigated, once he is investigated he should be brought to book, no one is above the law, but in this particular case I am talking about, this minister was questioned and he said ‘who are you? I am a minister’. And then ACC told me ‘look, your minister is not cooperating’, I said ‘I will drop him’. At that point you can be dropped because Amos Chanda has been invited several times by ACC to answer queries and he has answered, he has cooperated with the ACC, which is as it should be. He has been found clean and he has come back to work.”

President Lungu insisted that he would not drop any of his ministers based on mere allegations.

“If you say Given Lubinda is corrupt, I will not drop him, I will allow you to investigate him and if you find him wanting, you can prosecute him but if Given Lubinda becomes a challenge to your inquiries and investigations, I will drop him, that’s how I work. I want to make this very clear that if Given Lubinda says ‘no, you can’t talk to me because I am minister, then me and Given Lubinda will part company and that is how I part company with some ministers but whether ACC takes 20 years, 30 years to investigate because they don’t have resources, I will not go into that but I can tell you that we all have to protect the little wealth that we have by being clean. Those who have evidence of corruption should help ACC by giving evidence.”

The President could not resist taking a shot at former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili, whom he fired last year on mere corruption allegations that have not been substantiated to date.

“And I want to tell you, if it means it is an exposé that I have not fired many ministers, but I have fired a few. One of them was fired because there was a report that he was suspected to be involved in corruption. And up to now, I am waiting for investigators to investigate this man and bring him to book but they have not done so. Why haven’t they done so? I beg to be told but I want to make it clear that I will not tolerate corruption. If you come to me and tell me X, Y, Z has committed corruption or abuse of office and I feel that there is a possibility that this is real, I will say, ‘go ahead and bring him to book’.”