Copperbelt is a source of confusion in PF – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has acknowledged that there is confusion in his party – PF on the Copperbelt province.

Speaking on Saturday when he arrived for a two-day-visit, President Lungu demanded for an urgent meeting with leaders from the party, government and Members of Parliament. He ordered for police presence incase of violence erupting but said was ready for it.

President Lungu said there was no one who owns the PF saying the party belonged to all the members.

Below are some of the highlights of his speech as compiled by the PF online publication:

….Police should be on standby.

Ndola Airport, June 24, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH AT NDOLA AIRPORT

His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu stated as follows:

•PS no need to have anybody else welcome me here on the Copperbelt, I know i am welcome.

•At exactly 18:00hrs, I want to meet you the Provincial Chairperson, the Provincial minister, all PF provincial committee members, all ministers living on the Copperbelt, all elected members of Parliament, all Mayors, all DCs.

•You bwana Chair, how long will it take you to organise a venue for my meeting? How long? You tell me the venue and we meet in 2 hours exactly!

•Copperbelt has become a source of confusion here on the Copperbelt, I need you to face me and tell me exactly what the problem is! Police be on standby incase it gets violent. I am ready myself.

•I want you to come and tell me why you are bickering like small boys and girls.

•Some of you think that you are bigger than the party. Others think they are THE owners of the party. Who are you to own the party? The PF belong to all the members, to the Zambians and whether one has been a member for years or has just joined, they can be considered on MERIT. There is no in individual that should claim to own the Patriotic Front.

•Some of you were elected because of the party. Others appointed because of the same and in the same way you were appointed, you can be disappointed in the same way.

•And you madam Mumbi Phiri, you have been here long enough. You tell which ever Central Committee members who has issue in the party to notify the Secretary General so that in the second or third week of July, we should meet in Lusaka.

•We should meet so that pafyo balelanda, bakese tushinina. Naifwe tukese bashinina! Chishimba Kambwili alikwata ubwafya, Mwenya Musenge alikwata ubwafya. Bonsefye you need to come and tell me exactly what the problem is.

•You Provincial minister, provincial chairman and the Permanent Secretary organise a Hall. We meet at exactly 18:00hrs!

•I thank you.