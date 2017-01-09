Controversial Musician Pilato joins PF, apologies

Controversial Zambian musician Fumba Chama fondly known as Pilato has joined the ruling PF and apologized to President Edgar Lungu and the first family for his shortcomings.
Pilato has since resigned and distanced himself from the Opposition UPND .
The Copperbelt based musician worked with the opposition UPND in the last elections.
He was received by the PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and some party officials.
Pilato Chama or Pilato Chansa sorry Chancer
Village person
January 9, 2017 at 9:47 pm
Ifyamba! He should have joined the Green Party.
Chamba chikola
January 9, 2017 at 11:37 pm
It is not easy to support an Opposition party in Zambia. More sacrifice is required. Members and sympathisers have to use and sacrifice own resources to sopport the Party. The Opposition such as the UPND is not for the faint hearted! Pilato is simply positioning himself for 2021 plunder of National resources, in common with other musicians before him – for Donchi Kubeba, Dununa Reverse, et cetera.
Njala ya mu nyokola Pilato!
Maano
January 10, 2017 at 6:13 am
Unprincipaled riff-raffs,`a man who stands for nothing will fall for anything’~ Malcom X..
manluche
January 10, 2017 at 8:32 am
If he wants to be blessed by pf let him withdraw all his cds he played against the head of state and the party .
Eb
January 10, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Ifiko eBa. Celebrity aba. Why do we misuse the title here in Zammbia kanshi. Even BA Kanene niba celebrity and yet bekala kwa Misisi without water and a pit latrine for a toilet
Maybin Chisala
January 11, 2017 at 7:14 am