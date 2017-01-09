Controversial Musician Pilato joins PF, apologies

Controversial Zambian musician Fumba Chama fondly known as Pilato has joined the ruling PF and apologized to President Edgar Lungu and the first family for his shortcomings.

Pilato has since resigned and distanced himself from the Opposition UPND .

The Copperbelt based musician worked with the opposition UPND in the last elections.



He was received by the PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and some party officials.