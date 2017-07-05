Construction of a new State House is a complete Joke
I wish to state that the recent revelations by the Minister of works and Supply that government intends to begin the construction of a new state house is a complete joke and a flat footed abuse of public resources that must never see its light of day.It is politically surprising and morally upsetting that a political party that was elected on the pro poor platform is today engaging in actions of an extreme capitalist government.
The current idea of spending more than $20 million on a project which is not necessary is a confirmation that the current government has its priorities upside down.Construction of a new state house is not a priority both now and in the next decade.
Buckingham Palace was constructed more than 200 years ago and its still safe for use.The only thing done to the building of the years are mere renovations.isgovernment telling Zambians the current condition of state house is beyond repair?How possible is it that the government which has failed to deliver on their campaign promises due to lack of funds are now willing to construct a mere office for more than $20 million?The health sector is staggering and most hospitals and clinics do not have medicines and are ill staffed due to inadequate funding and yet government is willing to spend such an amount of money to excite a privileged few.
I would like to appeal to the government to wake up from slumber and do the right thing.This wasteful exercise must be abandoned without any further ado.It is an act of abuse and one that has potential to greatly suffocate public confidence in this government.I understand that such an idea is a product of parliament another body which has become a shadow of itself.The lack of the required power balance in Parliament has made it turn into a mere echo chamber.I hope and pray that Parliament can sound and look like the people it represents and not like the current political configuration were parliament is a mere rubber stamp and political toy.
Allan Sakala
Governance Activist
