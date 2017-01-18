Constitution Court petitioned over Lungu’s 2021 bide

Four Opposition political party leaders have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that President Edgar Lungu Is eligible to contest the 2021 Presidential election.

The four are Danny Pule of the Christian Democratic Party, Wright Musona of Zambia Republican Party, Peter Chanda of New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza from the Citizens Democratic Party.

The petitioners state that there has risen a political debate of the tenure of office of President Edgar Lungu and his eligibility to stand as presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election.

They affirm that President Lungu’s election of January 20th, 2015 as President when he ruled for one year and six months does not constitute a full term of office as per article 106 section 6 sub section B of the amended constitution of Zambia Act number of 2016.

The petitioners say that President Lungu’s election of August 11th, 2016 for a term of five years is his first full term as President of Zambia.

They also want the Court to declare that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 general election as Presidential candidate, where once elected it will be his second and final term of office.

The petitioners want the court to declare that President LUNGU’s first term of office commenced on September 13th, 2016 when he was sworn in as President for a term of five years.