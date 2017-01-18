Constitution Court petitioned over Lungu’s 2021 bide

Four Opposition political party leaders have petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking a declaration that President Edgar Lungu Is eligible to contest the 2021 Presidential election.
The four are Danny Pule of the Christian Democratic Party, Wright Musona of Zambia Republican Party, Peter Chanda of New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza from the Citizens Democratic Party.
The petitioners state that there has risen a political debate of the tenure of office of President Edgar Lungu and his eligibility to stand as presidential candidate in the 2021 General Election.
They affirm that President Lungu’s election of January 20th, 2015 as President when he ruled for one year and six months does not constitute a full term of office as per article 106 section 6 sub section B of the amended constitution of Zambia Act number of 2016.
The petitioners say that President Lungu’s election of August 11th, 2016 for a term of five years is his first full term as President of Zambia.
They also want the Court to declare that President Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 general election as Presidential candidate, where once elected it will be his second and final term of office.
The petitioners want the court to declare that President LUNGU’s first term of office commenced on September 13th, 2016 when he was sworn in as President for a term of five years.
January 18, 2017 at 7:33 pm
January 18, 2017 at 7:33 pm
manluche
January 18, 2017 at 10:31 pm
Uto, utuma part, which went there, no mp in parliament, fipubafye fyoonse, dundard heads.
John kabengele
January 19, 2017 at 1:16 am
That is why democracy in Zambia and Africa at large shall remain a fallacy. And these dunderheads are not even ashamed to be called leaders of opposition parties, what and which parties because these are just turn coats for Edgar Lungu. Cyrus, the anointed one of God has come to do a clean up of this mess around the world and kings and presidents who ascend to power through corrupt means shall face the consequences and wrath of God and shall fall. Read Isaiah 45V1to the end. If leaders,presidents cannot understand their own national constitution, are they honestly fit to be leaders ? What has Edgar Lungu done in the past 2 years that can warrant him to earn that reputation ? I think we have got no opposition parties under the leaders listed above because they are the most useless in society.
Pythias Chibwe
January 19, 2017 at 4:23 am