Confirmed: John Obi Mikel moves to China

Chelsea have confirmed that Nigeria international John Obi Mikel has signed for Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA, according to goal.com.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to earn £140,000 per week in the CSL and follows former Blues team-mate Oscar in moving to China this month, with Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel other high-profile imports by the up-and-coming league.

Mikel departs Chelsea after a spell nearly 11 years at Stamford Bridge, where he won the Champions League and two Premier League titles after arriving in controversial circumstances from Lyn Oslo.

And in his farewell message , Mikel said:

“I say goodbye as a Champion of England, a Champion of Europe and proud captain of my national team.

“To play in the Premier League, the best league in the world, is every professional’s ambition. But to play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family, to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour.

“None of this would have been possible without the wider club’s support. to Mr Abramovic, the club’s staff, coaches, physios, and to the managers I played under at Chelsea, I want to say thank you.

“But my biggest thanks must go to the Blues fans. You brought me into the Chelsea family, you sung my name, and were there with us every step of the way. Thanks to your support, on nights like in Munich, you made the impossible possible.

“To everyone at Chelsea – goodbye and thank you. You will always be part of who I am, and I wish you the best of luck. I could not be happier to be saying goodbye with the club back where it belongs – top of the league.

“Keep the blue flag flying high!”

FAREWELL & GOOD LUCK CHAMP!!!