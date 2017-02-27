ConCourt allows UPND to join Lungu’s third term case

The Constitutional Court has allowed the United Party for National Development (UPND) to join the case in which four PF-aligned political parties have filed a petition regarding President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 election.

The Head of State has signaled his intention to run for a third term of offince in 2021, arguing that the amended constitution allows him to do so.

This has ignited debate within and outside the ruling party, with those championing Lungu’s third term bid being given prominence especially in the public media while the opposing voices have either been gagged or ignored.

The four political leaders who have petitioned the Constitutional court in favour of president Lungu’s third term agenda are Danny Pule of the Christian Democratic Party, Wright Musoma of Zambia Republican Party, Peter Chanda of New Congress Party and Robert Mwanza of Citizens Democratic Party.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the UPND and Heritage Party leader Godfrey Miyanda applied to join the petition, with LAZ being allowed to join last week.

Justice Margaret Munalula has joined the UPND to the case while the PF has objected to the application by General Godfrey Miyanda to the case.

However, ruling has been reserved for Thursday this week.