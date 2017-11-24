Compilation of Grace Mugabe’s speeches

Grace Mugabe, the former First Lady of Zimbabwe contributed to the downfall of her husband Robert Mugabe who had ruled for 37 years.

She influenced the husband to sack his long time ally and Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to pave way for her to succeed him.

Mnangagwa was the pillar to Mugabe’s regime. He was the link to the military and intelligence.