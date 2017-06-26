Comment: Zambeef not doing enough corporate social responsibility in Chisamba

By Chipindi Caleb Fundanga

Big business and corporations need to start showing more corporate social responsibility in the communities they operate in. Corporate social responsibility in some of these communities will reduce the burden on government.

A critical look at some of the major corporations leaves much to be pleased in the negligence they have for their communities. Individuals will come to their defence by giving examples of how they feel these corporations are giving back. What most fail to understand is most of the efforts you witness are just the bare minimum. No one is advocating for a witch hunt or a public outcry but what we ask for from these corporations is for them to provide the communities they operate and benefit hugely from with basic necessities to develop and remain sustainable.

A good example of one such corporation is Zambeef, This is a multimillion dollar Agri-company with its head quarters in the Chisamba area about 60km from the capital city Lusaka. Unbelievable as it sounds barely 15km from their multi facility farm locals still walk for up two hours daily for clean water. The price of a borehole to be drilled in this area is under $2,000. Zambeef is a company that recorded profits of $14.5m USD after tax in 2016 as per their annual report. It is irresponsible to suggest that the plight of these individuals is the sole responsibility of Government because when a company is as big as Zambeef and is undoubtedly the largest employer in its area you would expect them to strive more in empowering the locals by providing them with the bare minimum, which is clean water. This rhetoric should not be confused to be socialist but seen as a call for corporations to take a hard look at the communities they operate in with a more humane approach. Zambeef it should be noted is one of the companies that has benefited immensely from the government stance on businesses in Agriculture with massive cuts on duty related to farming equipment.

The call for corporate social responsibility is not new in fact global corporation such as NIKE the sportswear manufacturer have also been criticized for the blatant disregard they have for some of the communities that house their factories. Corporations must invest in the communities they work force is coming from. In the United States of America in the mid 20th century when the automotive industry was booming companies like General Motors helped almost single handedly develop cities like Detroit. It must be noted that the American automotive industry suffered a huge blow and the city is not striving as it was but the point is when the industry was booming the company ensured the community benefitted.

Chipindi Caleb Fundanga

Investment Consultant

Institute of Finance and Economics