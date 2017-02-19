Comment: Why the sympathy for M’membe and the Mast Newspaper?
Fred M’membe
Mutinta Mazoka M’membe
By Mpazi Siame
Zambians have to wise up and move away from all the emotionally charged thinking and analysis. Let us try and be realistic and pragmatic our support or criticism of events. In which case let us ask the real questions about what is prevailing here.
Why does M’membe find himself in this recent confrontation with the Authorities? Many sympathiser, including Mr and Mrs M’membe, tell us that it is because President Lungu is persecuting M’membe for not supporting him (Lungu) during the two presidential elections. This position may appeal to many and appear as the basis for the efforts we have witnessed on Nagwenye RD. But in all honesty this is not the reason for the issues involving the M’membe’s and their new Project in the MAST newspaper. The logical reason here is that M’membe is trying to “OUTSMART” the authorities by continuing to run a newspaper business when the authorities have declared him unfit to run such a business. It is barely 6 months that the POST Newspaper was LEGALLY shut down and even before the entity has been wound up, M’membe is back with nothing but a name change and POTENTIALLY using machinery and belonging to the company in receivership. Why should we as Zambians sympathise with a man determined to defy the authorities?
M’membe’s empire fell apart when M’membe, by his own will, decided to fully engage in Politics by trying to personally hand pick the presidency of Zambia for personal gain. He has consistently deserted the Zambian people while pursuing personal fortunes yet abusing the very trust of the unsuspecting Zambians.
He is desperately trying to maintain his power base and that can only be through a deceptive media that will fight his adversaries including those in Authority and that is irrespective of whether they are right or wrong as long as it serves his personal interests.
A man of integrity – as he claims to be – would be reflecting on whether his deeds and how those serve the common good of the people. M’membe’s certainly doesn’t serve the people but his own ego and the those who benefit from his shameless agenda.
Here is a reaction from Muzumbwe Hakwaambwa:
I was almost taken there but the fact still remains the same it’s pure persecution and nothing more. What has the Mast Newspaper got to do with Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Post. What ever your presumption the fact remains that the Mast’s directors are not Fred M’membe (FM).
Therefore for you to marry the two vis a vis the warrant of arrest which results in demolishing of the mast newspaper. Now Zambia as a Christian nation I don’t see those principles in this but pure ragging revenge and vindictiveness.
KK, FTJ, LPM, RB NEVER DID THIS NONSENSE why because you feel they were true God given leaders. The use of the Church to portray a religious outlook for political mileage results into evil happenings. Hence the current happenings.
It’s biblical that if you oppress or assume the role of almighty your down fall is here. It happened to Soul, Solomon, David and others. Revenge rises from hatred Now are those things synonyms with holiness Kaya.
