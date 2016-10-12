Comment: HH announcement of forming government next month

By Luis Kasongo
POLITICS ARE VERY DANGEROUS AND SCARY. They can make a good person bad and a smart person dumb.
So HH held a briefing today, neither to build peace nor wish our country well, not to present new ideas or propose some progressive policies, not to announce the way forward for him and his party but to emphasize his very bad decision of rejecting the outcome of the election.
And according to HH, UPND will take over control of government next month (November) after “the courts” declare him winner and overturn the existing outcome. Even him doesn’t believe that but he says it anyway. HH also claims he is getting tremendous support from majority of Zambians who supposedly gave him a landslide victory which was subsequently and unfortunately stolen by the PF .
This is the story we are going to hear from HH for next 5 years.
Between HH and Sata, I used to believe HH was smarter, factual and realistic. I stand corrected.
Whether the election was rigged or not, there is no way HH is going to be in state House next month. That is a very unrealistic thing to say. The only way to state house is through the ballot. There is no Ring road. At this point even a newcomer like Chilufya Tayali seems like a better politician than HH. Chilufya Tayali might seem like a social media clown but he is very very realistic in what he says and does. Unlike HH who is behaving like someone who, after losing a loved one in the hospital, insults the doctor, calls them incompetent and starts administering medicine to the dead.
LUNGU LOST THE ELECTIONS AND HE IS RULING THIS COUNTRY ILLEGALLY ,HE MUST BE ARRESTED BEFORE THE YEAR END.THIS IS A COUNTRY OF LAWS.PF CARDERS DONT JUST SUPPORT WRONG THINGS ASK LUNGU HIMSELF THE RECORDING IS EVEN AVAILABLE TO THAT EFFECT.THE INTERNATIONAL COURT WAS GIVEN THIS EVIDENCE.
phote
October 12, 2016 at 6:35 am
Zambia is getting worse in terms of freedoms and rights because of such id1ot authors who misquote intelligent people and twist the truth.
Zambia has about 30% of people whose thinking is warped. This is enough to create the mess Zambia is going through at the moment.
Wanzelu
October 12, 2016 at 7:28 am
Those are your views. Lets wait and see what happens after all each one is entitled to air his or her opinion. Maybe there is no smoke without fire. The man could be sure of his words.
lolo
October 12, 2016 at 6:38 am
The author is too biased on his writings. I smell hate and strong personal dislike in his views.
lolo
October 12, 2016 at 6:42 am
The author sounds pf… Let the pettition be heard and Lungu be declared winner by the courts…its that simple
humphrey
October 12, 2016 at 6:50 am
Mr author when did HH say he taking over next month? Maybe I missed that part. However, the truth is Lungu should not have been inaugurated until this petition was rested and a fair judgement was issued. Politics aside, what Lungu’s thugs have been doing to women like the Radio station owner is a disagrace and complete breakdown in social norms. We can’t have a society like this were thugs are everywhere and doing anything and the president whom a lot doubt his legitimacy is watching and quiet as though he approves this brutal and unjust behaviour.
A true Zambian
October 12, 2016 at 7:15 am
Hakashide Hakayobela stop hallucinating and Misleading your Campaign Finaciers whom you signed a collateral with. The Court Hierarchy is very clear in this Country.
The Supreme Court is the highest Court of the Land which means any other courts have NO Jurisdiction to over rule the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruling is Final and the outcome is not appealed. Get it in your think Mabisi Head full of Sewage.
Just honour and Payback whatever you had agreed with your Campaign Finaciers.
Chikala
October 12, 2016 at 7:16 am
Hahahaha de name says it so – how can you write this rubbish – Some pipo really follow their names.
Robert Sulamoyo jr
October 12, 2016 at 10:49 am
Uli Chikala zoona as your name suggests. Its you now hallucinating. Use your eyes my friend. You are full of sewarage stench in your thinking.
machende ankwilimba
October 12, 2016 at 1:03 pm
Be realistic sir and mature. Dont insult or call HH names just face the reality the petition was never heard hence no winner was declared and that is what HH wants so that if Chagwa is declared winner after hearing the petition then all Zambians will accept Lungu as dully elected and winner of the just ended elections. Please Zambians let us open our thinking and be realistic.
Zambia
October 12, 2016 at 3:46 pm
The author of this article is one of those who are possessed with a spirit of unreasonable hatred against HH and certain groupings of people in this country. You rightly say the way to state house is through the ballot. HH won the ballot and chakolwa lost why are you supporting the loser to be in state house? You speak with a falked tongue. The above article should be addressed to Lungu if the author was genuine. In 2015, Lungu lost and he occupied statehouse. Not this time. Lest it becomes a norm to allow hypocrisy to rein supreme.
Daniel
October 12, 2016 at 7:30 am
I can not imagine anything more dangerous that living in a country where the Government like that of Edgar Lungu and PF are in charge after manipulating the results of 11th August 2016 elections. If ECL clearly won he should have agreed to step down so that the petition is heard. If there is anybody making Zambia a dangerous place its ECL and his thugs. Mr. Kasongo should keep his stupidity to himself.
Choongo Mulenga
October 12, 2016 at 8:05 am
@ Kasongo, your article is not for public consumption and is misleading. You bring out an issue and you provide all answers to your own concerns which are also highly personalised. Your personal perceiption of HH is not neutral and your hate for him can consume you. Come to terms and be accomodative.
Jolly
October 12, 2016 at 8:11 am
This HH has become so irritating. He needs to find peace in himself and move on.
Mulenga
October 12, 2016 at 8:17 am
Mulenga boi. Moving on is what we all need – but not wen one steals de vote en asks us to move on.
Then next time some one will steal yr personal item without regard to de rule of law en we shall ask u to move on – hence supporting lawlessness en thuggism as de order of Zambia society.
Robert Sulamoyo jr
October 12, 2016 at 10:55 am
HH means business. He is a tough man and will go all the way to ensure the rule of law and not the rule of men takes centre stage in this republic….hahahahahahhhhhh! sleepless nights for you all the way…
DePal
October 12, 2016 at 11:09 am
Mr. Luice Kasongo, you seem to portray a dangerous bias in your reporting which shows that if you steal and the person you have stolen from goes to court and you are found guilty, the same court will be wrong to normalize the situation. How do you give direction and advise to a thief and show him the way forward to steal from you again? That is nonsense Mr. kasongo!
We expect Lungu to be found with a case to answer for stealing votes for the second time around.
kanwa kahosha
October 12, 2016 at 8:24 am
Even in the bible Saul was taken over the kingdom because god was not happy with him.so he gave to David.
solwezi
October 12, 2016 at 8:31 am
The author is plain s.t.upid
pwanya niniES
October 12, 2016 at 8:47 am
Your example of Hospital is a lunatic type of expression it does not equate to rigging. So do not encourage rigging my dear foolish writer
saba
October 12, 2016 at 8:57 am
What ever HH thinks should be constitutional other than hallucinations. NO COURT WILL HEAR THE PRESIDENTIAL PETITION AGAIN ACCORDING TO THE CONSTITUTION. Whatever the other courts are doing are just administering Panadol to corpse in the mortuary. The elections were not stolen by anyone unless evidence can be provided to the contrary. Even in parliamentary petition if you follow them, all they indicate is unfair methods of campaigning and not stealing the ballots. So UPND might die a painful death if they are not careful
Masau
October 12, 2016 at 9:46 am
YOU ARE FAKE, WHEN DID HH SAY THAT? DON’T PUT YOUR UGLY WORDS INTO HIS MOUTH YOU BANDIT. WHAT ARE YOU IMPLYING IN TRYING TO CHEAT YOU CRIMINAL. YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED FOR STEALING THE UPND VICTORY. YOU ARE NOT SLEEPING COMFORTABLY DUE TO YOUR DEVILISH BEHAVIOUR QUACKS. GOD WILL SOON PUNISH YOU.
kKata
October 12, 2016 at 9:49 am
Oops. Is this guy still dreaming of wining the 11/8 election? Can someone wake him up and inform him that the erections were conducted and the majority voted for the Great ECL.
The Laughing Philosopher
October 12, 2016 at 10:00 am
Check yr spelling idiotic philosopher-u will remain laughing at yr ignorance whilst HH is moving to state House.
Robert Sulamoyo jr
October 12, 2016 at 11:02 am
apologies for the wrong spelling. Issues of dreamers can make one wonder about. Kindly sobber brotherman that’s not the way to advise your friend even your enermy. I have noted that cardeism has impared your mental faccaulties. Erections are done and history recorded as follows: HH lost for the 5th time and ECL was re-elected.
The Laughing Philosopher
October 12, 2016 at 1:54 pm
More corrections Mr philosopher, it is faculties not faccalties and the meaning of erection is different from that of elections.
Mcgyver
October 12, 2016 at 7:43 pm
Masau does not seem to understand what he has written. How do you say provide evidence to the contrary when the platform for providing evidence deliberately and unconstitutionally blocks the evidence. The ConCourt blocked the evidence. The ConCourt did not follow the law in administering the petition.
Muntu
October 12, 2016 at 10:05 am
So how is evidence going to be provided when the case has not been allowed to be determined by the courts.
According to this writer he respects more somebody who rapes women asks for bribes and jobs than HH whose only crime is to ask the case allowed to be heard, what an insult. If tomorrow a thief known for many years decides to stand for political office, there are very high chances the likes of Kasongo would vote for such a person. How then do you expect such a person to do the right thing once elected? This is why it is difficult to develop, you are aware of someone who was found guilty of taking advantage of a widow’s benefits by enriching himself through theft of her money yet you chose him for your ballot, well I am not surprised because values don’t mean anything to you.
ZAMBIAN
October 12, 2016 at 10:12 am
So how is evidence going to be provided when the case has not been allowed to be determined by the courts.
According to this writer he respects more somebody who rapes women asks for bribes and jobs than HH whose only crime is to ask the case allowed to be heard, what an insult. If tomorrow a thief known for many years decides to stand for political office, there are very high chances the likes of Kasongo would vote for such a person. How then do you expect such a person to do the right thing once elected? This is why it is difficult to develop, you are aware of someone who was found guilty of taking advantage of a widow’s benefits by enriching himself through theft of her money yet you chose him for your ballot, well I am not surprised because values don’t mean anything to you. ,,
ZAMBIAN
October 12, 2016 at 10:13 am
Let them keep on thinking that lungu is a presendent while is not.we are still waiting for the presendent mr hh in November and cheating on yourselves about yo foolish government that has brought porvert to Zambian people.
solwezi
October 12, 2016 at 1:09 pm
I am embarrassed to be Zambian’
Bob
October 12, 2016 at 1:36 pm
If luckily HH forms GVT, is he going to put machines to execute duties according to law and order? People do work within law & order. But the guilty is always afraid/ does not accept judgement. HH’s judges will be people & using same laws,buildings & documents. He will not apply “ECONOMIC” principles in which he claims to be a “super man”?! Anyway you are speculating.
SENIOR BINO
October 12, 2016 at 2:14 pm
Elections are done and dusted. The rest is mere speculations, prayers and Hallucinations!!!! I chose to move on and reorganise
Till 2021
JH
October 12, 2016 at 2:34 pm
Lukonde chief security at Mulungushi conference center stealing from poor photographers with his boss the manager at Mulungushi conference center police should come in and arrest Lukonde please.
John Phiri
October 12, 2016 at 3:37 pm
it clearly proves beyond dought that these pf lost these elections. some have even stopped eating only sending insults and hate masseges to mislead people. prepare you will soon be arrested.
blackbull
October 12, 2016 at 4:28 pm
The author is an escapee from Chainama Mental Hospital. I thot he has written how HH announced to form gvt using some direct speech quotations
True Christian 4 LEC
October 12, 2016 at 5:31 pm
But its all relative to his bias n useless opinion.
True Christian 4 LEC
October 12, 2016 at 5:33 pm
even a fool knows that pf they stolen votes there is no dought about it,they have just bring suffering in this country, u fools who are supporting u r idiots
aisha
October 12, 2016 at 5:41 pm
aisha go back 2 yo drawing board n work on yo grama,its nt good or try ka night skool.am sure it wil do u much help coz eish
christopher jim
October 13, 2016 at 7:26 am
Aisha says even a fool knows that votes were stolen.Since he himself knows what does it make him?Some bloggers,ouch!!! Really irritants!!!! Blinded by unwise loyalty.
SayAsItIs
October 17, 2016 at 4:19 pm
Well, first of all, ARE YOU THE ONLY VISITOR IN JERUSALEM WHO DOES NOT KNOW THAT HH IS ABOUT TO FORM GVT?
not so sure if HH said this but this writer exposes himself badly, biased, hateful, but worse still he is deeply wishfully hoping that what he’s written saying hh won’t form Gvt were true.
The article expresses deep PF desperation as the reality downs on them and their imposter gang leader Lungungwa who illegally continues masquerading as Zambia’s president, that their illegal holdon power is coming to end. Perhaps this Lungungwaptonera writter has sensed something, that PF is losing power in November. Don’t disturb them, let them find breathing space for their panic!
I mentioned on this site before that since Lungungwa decided to redefine wining the presidency as by any means in addition to the ballot, that is for example by machetes, bribery, rigging, crookedness, HH has taken his own choice and style, the courts! Now it seems Lungungwa’s greatest weapon was to go to heaven and bribe God! But he finds he is man of flesh! Needs physical ladder! Being sinnest of sinners,No entry! Lungungwa’s wits gone! He looks at HH and finds hh’s head is higher, wits bigger, space plenty! Unstoppable! It’s bitter medicine to the HH haters, those who proffessed that HH will never rule! Let them feel the way we felt when the ugly buggers stole our victory. WE THE PEOPLE, WE THAT SUPPORT HH WUDNT BE SO NA CIMWELA, WE KNOW SOON AND VERY SOON THERE WILL BE MASSIVE CELEBRATIONS ACCROSS ZAMBIA.
come home and see how I am preparing for the demise of Lungwanera species in our country, they shall never be them again.
Camukanka Hicamba TH
October 12, 2016 at 7:42 pm
Let the best happen in Zed
wider picture
October 12, 2016 at 8:55 pm
The article is of a sad sick individual using the pseudo name . I’m Bemba but I don’t believe it’s right to use a Bemba name to insinuate it’s written by a Bemba . Any person with six senses can tell if it was written by a Bemba late president Sata name wouldn’t have appeared in this article and moreover Sata suffered on the hands of MMD and in many ways stopped his supporters from protesting in CB once the fire starts in CB Zambia is ungovernable
Pafwenamwine
October 12, 2016 at 9:21 pm
viva my president.
chichi
October 12, 2016 at 10:23 pm
viva hh viva my lovely president.
chichi copperbelt kw.
October 12, 2016 at 10:26 pm
Iwe,Ka kandile,Ka Luis Kasongo. After walya then you start writing bull shit. You bull dog.
wishard
October 12, 2016 at 11:14 pm
luis kasongo see, judge and act, you lack judgment.
Hacksgeo
October 13, 2016 at 1:47 am
Truth hurts. We don’t what to see and feel it but facts are facts. We write good structured english meaning we have a bit of some good schooled but our reasoning is surely scary and worrysome. We all know that Courts in Zambia doesn’t make presidents. we’re all aware that we can’t have a rerun because that can only happen if no one has been declared winner in an election due to failure to attain the required 50%+1.
Unfortunately, despite knowing this someone thinks he can use a ring-road to state? that is practically impossible as the only way to state house is through the ballot and the only person to pronounce the outcome of that ballot whether good or bad is the ECZ and the rest is complaints or jubilation from either loosing or winning sides.
Lasoma
October 13, 2016 at 6:01 am
YOU what? lasoma chulu and lungu will be given options to choose it will be arresting chulu and lungu remain a president or HH PRESIDO and then chulu fre from prison
jeremy c isaacs
February 20, 2017 at 10:50 am
Does it work I zambia, if it has never worked any where in the world ! How possible is it ? Let us wait and see next month is only a few days away .
Who will be his ministers not in zambia.
nshilimubemba
October 13, 2016 at 4:21 pm
What is HH saying at that press, tell us we want to know is it private!
You are calling the reporter to be a lier what is the truth from the horses mouth.
nshilimubemba
October 13, 2016 at 4:39 pm
What HH probably means is that he is going to prison next month – certainly not to State House!
Maikalange
October 13, 2016 at 7:02 pm
THIS KASONGO MAN IS AN IDIOT. SOME PEOPLE JUST AMAZE ME. ANYWAY, HE IS KASONGO, SO HE WILL ASK YOU TO MOVE ON WITH STOLEN VOTES BCS THIEVING, FOR HIM, IS VERY NORMAL. BUT A NORMAL MAN WILL ASK, HOW DO I MOVE ON TO GRADE 8 WHEN I HAVE NOT PASSED GRADE 7? WAKE UP KASONGO. NO WONDER YOU ARE A VERY DULL PERSON!
dimitri
October 13, 2016 at 10:52 pm
Take things easy and let Gods will prevail.
Hecchi Hechi 5
October 14, 2016 at 3:06 pm
Guyz,let not yo hearts be troubled,jst read in the book of 2peter 2V1 n all yo worries will be over
comat
October 15, 2016 at 7:32 pm