Come join us, NAREP urges ‘rebel’ PF members

The National Restoration Party (NAREP) has advised all aggrieved Patriotic Front (PF) members to feel free to join the opposition party.
NAREP Secretary General, Ezra Ngulube tells Hot FM News in an interview that it is unfortunate that some PF members who offer positive criticism are being intimidated and labelled as rebels.
Ngulube says nothing tangible should be expected from the PF leadership if it continues sidelining positive criticism adding that the top leadership should first accept and devise strategies to deal with the divisions in the party if it is to succeed in governing the country.
