Clance Zulu’s Mother demands exhumation of her remains for re-burial

The mother to the Late Clance Nalosah has demanded for the exhuming of her body from the grave for a decent burial.
She has complained that, she can’t allow her daughter to be buried without her seeing.
“A very expensive send off was arranged for Clance but everything came down crumbling, how can she just be thrown in the ditch like that like a dog just because Zambia has a President that can’t tame his thugs? I was beaten, my daughter who is Clance’s elder sister was equally attacked by PF. While we were running around for safety and seeking medical attention, my daughter was hastily thrown in the grave like a dog because we have a President that can’t control his cadres?”
A christian Nation Zambia we are under Demonic influence dear Sister.
Kikweti
June 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm
Why was such a thing allowed to happen?can the police make arrests. They only arrest those accused of insulting Lungu
Nkole was mapembwe
June 25, 2017 at 10:30 pm
I really sympathize with you Mama. This is a double tragedy in your life. First you lost your beloved daughter and secondly your beloved daughter was not given a befitting burial ceremony because of the violence of the PF cadres! I sympathize and mourn with your Ma’am.
Mumbeti
June 26, 2017 at 11:43 am
No mother deserves that and it is very unfortunate that such a thing happened. But where were you when your daughter was insulting everyone and what advice did you give her?? There is a better way of practicing politics than insulting and fighting people with divergent views.
Bbuku
June 26, 2017 at 11:48 am
Strange ba Bbuku.The dead insulting the living. You must be a fool…..
Best Cop
June 26, 2017 at 12:02 pm
No spin doctoring can reserve the fact tghat under Lungu people have forsaken their culture of respecting the dead and the burial ground. How could this possibly happen? Lungu is a common thug who has destroyed the moral fibre of Zambia by allowing thugs to rule the country. How do you expect his cadres to be any different from him or Kaiza Zulu. Lungu fooled everybody by pretending to be humble and people bought into this lie. To day he insults everybody including church leaders. Wait until that demonic house of prayer is complete then you will see really evil Lungu and his disciples. Lungu has such a terrible inferiority complex and you know what such people can do once given power…….
PM
June 26, 2017 at 12:17 pm
@Bbuku,
You are such wet blanket.
What’s the connection between what the deceased did and the mother’said desire for a decent burial?
These are two totally different issues, you nitwit!
Didn’t your parents teach you that no matter how big or small you grow up to be you will always beasy your mother’s baby and that she will always want the best for you?
Shameless party cadres!
1PLUS1
June 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm