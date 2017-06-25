Clance Zulu’s Mother demands exhumation of her remains for re-burial

The mother to the Late Clance Nalosah has demanded for the exhuming of her body from the grave for a decent burial.

She has complained that, she can’t allow her daughter to be buried without her seeing.

“A very expensive send off was arranged for Clance but everything came down crumbling, how can she just be thrown in the ditch like that like a dog just because Zambia has a President that can’t tame his thugs? I was beaten, my daughter who is Clance’s elder sister was equally attacked by PF. While we were running around for safety and seeking medical attention, my daughter was hastily thrown in the grave like a dog because we have a President that can’t control his cadres?”