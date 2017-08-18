Citizen’s view: HH/UPND it’s time to work

The fact that many citizens were not willing to take risks to protest and agitate for HH’s release means the party hasn’t done enough to convince them of the commensurate rewards of supporting UPND.
The party has a lot of work to do to win the hearts and minds of the ordinary citizen to convince them that their lives will be better off if they give the party the mandate to govern. It should not be a foregone conclusion that because people’s lives are tough under PF that that automatically should translate into unwavering support for the party. I keep saying the UPND controls half of Zambia, let them use that partial mandate to show us what a UPND led government would look and feel like for an ordinary Zambian.
My suggestion for UPND and HH are as follows:
– HH needs to appoint a shadow cabinet and start giving policy direction to the councils UPND controls.
– UPND media team need to be on the ground highlighting the service delivery projects being done in their strongholds.
– UPND and HH should be on the ground touring projects and showcasing them to the rest of the country as a model for development.
– HH and his team should be on the ground listening to the views of the people.
– UPND MP’s should be tabling private member progressive bills in parliament, whether they are shot down or not.
– HH should be speaking about alternative policies rather than merely opposing whatever PF government initiates. He can use his shadow cabinet to help formulate and sell these policy alternatives.
– UPND lawyers to take government to court to invoke the devolution of power articles as provided for in the constitution.
HH and UPND should stop playing the victim and take the bull by its horns. The clock is ticking, 2021 is around the corner.
A hell lot of sense!
Frank
August 18, 2017 at 9:46 am
Not taking risks to agitate protests could also be seen as cautionary measure for one can’t trust what the response by the trigger happy police would have been and it also could mean an unseen party hand that guided its followers! Many believed the saga would wind up sooner than it took much to miscalculation anyhow it also could be not wishing to trade peace for mayhem and disregard for rule of law! Indeed its time for UPND to be aggressive akin bulls in a fight to achieve the desired results among the likely converts to grow the party numbers and maintain sustained motivation with its base! Citizen’s view has a point and the free advice should actually be value addition to policies the party aims at. All UPND members should share the suggestions and urge execution fused in strategies for obtaining desired results! Negative forces will try to dissuade from adherence to sympathetic ideas but its a listening ear that gains wisdom!
FuManchu
August 25, 2017 at 4:27 am
Who is wasting time to advise this party? They never take advice. Leave them alone.
Kalunga Fred
August 18, 2017 at 10:00 am
And who is topping UPND from doing all you have advised?
James Badoo
August 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm
I’ll fix it!
cheap madden 18 coins xbox one seller
August 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a stuff!
present here at this web site, thanks admin of this site.
Silvia Odete Morani Massad
September 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this amazing
site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be
back again to read more, thanks for the information!
car loan
September 7, 2017 at 9:51 am
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward
to fresh updates and will share this website with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
two thousand stocks
September 8, 2017 at 10:18 am
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
James Frazer-Mann
September 8, 2017 at 7:54 pm
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Outstanding work!
start me up
September 8, 2017 at 11:26 pm
Hello there! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up
for your great info you’ve got right here on this post.
I will be coming back to your website for more soon.
door riding
September 9, 2017 at 3:46 am
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just
your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all.
But think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your
posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but
with pics and video clips, this site could definitely be
one of the very best in its niche. Amazing blog!
loan providers
September 9, 2017 at 7:50 am