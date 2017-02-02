Choma Council to enact valuation law

The Choma Municipal Council will commence inspections for the enactment of the new valuation law on properties owned by residents of Choma this month.

Town Clerk Timothy Mumbalakata said the valuation law for Choma Municipal Council is now out dated and the council resolved that the survey for the new valuation law should start on the 13th of February . He said the ministry of local government has already appointed a valuation surveyor to prepare the new valuation law and inspections in Choma.

Mr. Mumbalakata has appealed to all residents of Choma to cooperate with the the surveyor and the officers that will be carrying out inspections. He said a valuation tribunal will be called for the members of the public to submit their concerns before the new valuation law is enacted as they will not be allow to object after the new law is approved by the tribunal.

The Town Clerk stressed that the importance of the valuation law is to value each property owned by residents. He said payment of rates will be based on the value that will be pressed on each property owned.