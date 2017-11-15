Chitimukulu cuts President Lungu’s call, refuses to go to State House

Paramount Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has hunged-up a telephone call from President Lungu as the Head of State was trying to reach out to him, a source has told Zambian Eye.
The Bemba Chief has complained that President Lungu has not honoured the promises he had made to him.
Paramount Chitimukulu in a letter to President Lungu seen by Zambian Eye had demanded that the Head of State should explain why he has not honoured on his promises among others to appoint one of his subject Joel Ngu when he goes to Kasama last week where he was scheduled to commission the construction of a public college but the event was cancelled.
The source says President Lungu today called the Chitimukulu and invited him to State House when he returns from Egypt where he has gone for a state visit but he (Chitimukulu) refused saying he should face him in Kasama.
President Lungu according to the source was trying to on the complaint by the Chitimukulu and to invite him to State House so they could talk.
The source says President Lungu tried to inform the Chitimukulu that the process to have Ambassador Ngo sent to Brazil as Ambassador was on course as his papers has been sent back. But the Chitimukulu wondered how possible this would be since President Lungu had already sworn in Alfredah Kansembe Mwamba as Ambassador to Brazil.
“We received news that Ambassador Joel Ngos papers from Brazil came back and the chief has asked why ECL swore in Alfredah Kansembe Mwamba as new Ambassador to Brazil while Ambassador Ngos papers came back he asked the president if he wants to bring shame to him, the chief cut the phone, later Amos Chanda Special Assistant (Press and Public Relations) called to speak to the chief,” narrated the source.
The source says the Chitimukulu told off Chanda.
Va malabishi.
Maulesi
November 16, 2017 at 4:01 am
this will not take zambia anywhere we need to fought for just and fair not only my subjects but question is there opportunity to all with qualification?
openess
November 16, 2017 at 5:54 am
So, this is how they share the spoils at the expense of other Regions and Tribes? Ok, we shall see who loughs last!
Maano
November 16, 2017 at 5:55 am
Why promise in the first place? People should support without any conditions and this is killing politics. Lungu is acting like a novice. Angering Mpezeni and now Chitimukulu. Angering Mukuni and list goes on. Is behaving like Grace Mugabe perhaps he was also advised by her since has been hanging up with Robert Mugabe.
Monze
November 16, 2017 at 6:29 am
We pray that God have mercy on us Zambians.
Mainza
November 16, 2017 at 6:42 am
And when some chiefs speak for the people they are said to be meddling in politics. A chief soliciting for political appointments is a disgrace.
Sobongo
November 16, 2017 at 7:03 am
This is becoming very petty indeed.
ECL
November 16, 2017 at 7:18 am
Jonathan Lunguaa?
Rudo
November 16, 2017 at 8:42 am
Mwatusebanya yama ba chiti mukulu corruption namwe imfumu,
very shame
Virus
November 16, 2017 at 9:19 am