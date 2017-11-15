Chitimukulu cuts President Lungu’s call, refuses to go to State House

Paramount Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has hunged-up a telephone call from President Lungu as the Head of State was trying to reach out to him, a source has told Zambian Eye.

The Bemba Chief has complained that President Lungu has not honoured the promises he had made to him.

Paramount Chitimukulu in a letter to President Lungu seen by Zambian Eye had demanded that the Head of State should explain why he has not honoured on his promises among others to appoint one of his subject Joel Ngu when he goes to Kasama last week where he was scheduled to commission the construction of a public college but the event was cancelled.

The source says President Lungu today called the Chitimukulu and invited him to State House when he returns from Egypt where he has gone for a state visit but he (Chitimukulu) refused saying he should face him in Kasama.

President Lungu according to the source was trying to on the complaint by the Chitimukulu and to invite him to State House so they could talk.

The source says President Lungu tried to inform the Chitimukulu that the process to have Ambassador Ngo sent to Brazil as Ambassador was on course as his papers has been sent back. But the Chitimukulu wondered how possible this would be since President Lungu had already sworn in Alfredah Kansembe Mwamba as Ambassador to Brazil.

“The President explained that he had received news that Ambassador Joel Ngos papers from Brazil came back and the chief asked why ECL swore in Alfredah Kansembe Mwamba as new Ambassador to Brazil while Ambassador Ngos papers came back on the phone he asked the president if he wants to bring shame to him, the chief cut the phone, later AMOS CHANDA SPECIAL ASSISTANT called to speak to the chief the bemba King told Amos to make it right cause he should forget what will happen to them ended the Bemba King.

The source says the Chitimukulu told off Chanda.