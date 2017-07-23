Honourable Chishimba Kambwili’s expulsion from the PF is trending everywhere. And judging from the people’s reactions and comments, very little sympathy is coming his way. Most, if not all, are simply saying; the chickens have come home to roost.
What next for Hon Kambwili? Does he have the necessary political firepower to fight the PF in general and President Edgar Lungu in particular? He has since called for a press briefing at 10:30 today and hopefully those questions will be answered.
Personally I think he should not have called that press briefing. It’s most likely going to be reactionary; history teaches us that emotions are dangerous in politics, you unknowingly feed yourself to the dogs. What Hon Kambwili needs is a tactical retreat – going backwards in order to go forward. Defence can sometimes mean running away. In this state of threatened peace, Hon Kambwili should run like the devil is chasing him. Run Hon Kambwili run! There’s no dishonest or shame in survival regardless of what others think. It will be bravado and a grave mistake for him to start fighting.
By Yona Musukwa
Meanwhile information reaching us is that Kambwili has put off his media briefing and instead will just appear on Assignment programme on Muvi Television
Chishimba Kambwili: What next?
