Chipolopolo through to COSAFA semis

The Zambia national team breezed into the semi finals of the Cosafa Castle Cup after beating Botswana 2-1 in the quarterfinals clash at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Green Buffaloes striker Brian Mwila put Zambia ahead in the 10th minute with Justin Shonga doubling the advantage in the 70th minute.
The Zebras pulled one back in the 79th minute through Seakanyeng but Zambia held on to book a place in the semi finals.
Zambia will wait for the winner between South Africa and Tanzania who play on Sunday for their semi final opponents.
Nyirenda’s side will play the semi final on July 5.